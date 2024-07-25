What Is Teddy Riley’s Net Worth?

Teddy Riley is an American rapper, singer-songwriter, and record producer who has a net worth of $500,000. Known for creating the New Jack Swing genre, Riley revolutionized modern R&B, hip-hop, and pop music. He founded and led the R&B groups Blackstreet and Guy, and won a Grammy for Blackstreet’s hit “No Diggity.” Riley has collaborated with major artists like Michael Jackson, Usher, Doug E. Fresh, Keith Sweat, and Heavy D.

Teddy Riley Net Worth $500,000 Date of Birth October 8, 1967 Place of Birth New York City Nationality American Profession Rapper, Singer-Songwriter, Record Producer

Early Life

Teddy Riley, born Edward Theodore Riley on October 8, 1967, in New York City, grew up in Harlem’s St. Nicholas Houses. Recognized as a child prodigy, he started playing instruments at church from a young age. His uncle owned The Rooftop club in Harlem and built a studio there, where Riley spent much of his time. By age 14, rappers from upstate New York began making music to his tracks.

Teddy Riley Career

As a teenager, Riley formed the group Kids at Work with the encouragement of music producer Gene Griffin, releasing a self-titled album in 1984. At 18, he produced Kool Moe Dee’s single “Go See the Doctor,” which reached #89 on the “Billboard” Hot 100 chart. In 1987, Riley formed Guy with Timmy Gatling and Aaron Hall, releasing three albums: “Guy” (1988), “The Future” (1990), and “Guy III” (2000). The group’s debut album was certified 2× Platinum, and their follow-up album went Platinum. Both albums topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and Guy had several top 10 singles, including “Groove Me,” “I Like,” “Let’s Chill,” and “Dancin’.”

Also Read: What Is Stephen Jackson’s Net Worth And Salary?

After Guy disbanded in 1992, Riley contributed to Wreckx-n-Effect’s album “Hard or Smooth.” He then formed Blackstreet in late 1991, releasing the albums “Blackstreet” (1994), “Another Level” (1996), “Finally” (1999), and “Level II” (2003). “Blackstreet” went Platinum and reached #52 on the “Billboard” 200 chart. “Another Level” achieved 4× Platinum status in the U.S. and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

No Diggity

Blackstreet’s single “No Diggity” featuring Dr. Dre and Queen Pen became a massive hit, reaching #1 on the “Billboard” Hot 100 and multiple other charts. It won a Grammy for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal in 1998 and has been covered by numerous artists. Despite initial reluctance from his bandmates, Riley insisted on recording the track, which remains Blackstreet’s only #1 hit.

Financial Problems

In 2002, Riley filed for bankruptcy, citing $1 million in back taxes owed to the IRS. His Virginia home was sold for $1.5 million in 2006 to help pay off his debts. In 2012, Riley appeared on “American Greed” discussing his involvement with Troy Titus, who was linked to a fraudulent real estate scheme involving Riley’s former Virginia Beach studio.

Teddy Riley Awards and Nominations

Riley has earned five Grammy nominations, winning Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical for Michael Jackson’s “Dangerous” (1993) and Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for Blackstreet’s “No Diggity” (1998). He was also nominated for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical (1993), Best Rhythm & Blues Song for “No Diggity” (1998), and Album of the Year for Lady Gaga’s “The Fame Monster” (2011). In 2016, Riley received the Legend Award at the Soul Train Awards, and in 2019, he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Teddy Riley Net Worth

Teddy Riley net worth is $500,000.