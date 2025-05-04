Connecting WhatsApp to your PC can make chatting easier when you’re working or want to type on a full keyboard. This feature is called WhatsApp Web or WhatsApp Desktop, and it links your mobile WhatsApp account to a computer so you can send and receive messages directly from your PC. Here’s how to connect WhatsApp to PC.

Make Sure You Have WhatsApp on Your Phone

Before you begin, check that WhatsApp is installed and working on your smartphone.

Open WhatsApp on your phone and ensure you’re connected to the internet.

Update the app if necessary to the latest version for smooth compatibility.

Open WhatsApp Web or Install WhatsApp Desktop

On your PC, you have two main options:

WhatsApp Web : Go to your internet browser and visit web.whatsapp.com.

: Go to your internet browser and visit web.whatsapp.com. WhatsApp Desktop App: Download the desktop app from the official WhatsApp website and install it.

Both options will show a QR code on your computer screen.

Link Your Phone to Your PC Using the QR Code

On your phone:

Open WhatsApp.

Tap the three dots (menu) in the top-right corner (Android) or go to Settings (iPhone).

(iPhone). Select Linked Devices .

. Tap Link a Device.

Your phone’s camera will open. Point it at the QR code on your computer screen to scan it.

Wait for the Connection to Complete

After scanning, WhatsApp will link your account to your PC.

Your chat list should now appear on the computer screen.

You can now send and receive messages, photos, and documents directly from your computer.

Stay Connected

Keep in mind:

Your phone must stay connected to the internet for WhatsApp Web or Desktop to work.

If you lose connection on your phone, the PC version will stop syncing.

