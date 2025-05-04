How To Connect A Washing Machine To A Tap

Connecting a washing machine to a tap at home can seem intimidating at first, but with the right steps, it’s straightforward and something you can do yourself. Whether you’re setting up a new machine or moving one to a new location, making sure the water connection is secure is essential for smooth operation and avoiding leaks. Here is how to connect washing machine to tap.

Gather Your Tools and Parts

Before you start, check that you have everything ready. You will need:

The inlet hose that came with your washing machine

A water tap or faucet (usually a cold-water tap)

A washer or rubber seal (often comes with the hose)

Possibly a tap adaptor, if your tap doesn’t fit the hose connection

Lay out your tools and make sure you have enough space to work behind the machine.

Attach the Inlet Hose to the Washing Machine

Find the water inlet connection at the back of your washing machine.

Take one end of the hose and screw it firmly onto the inlet connector.

Make sure the rubber washer is inside the hose end before tightening, as this prevents leaks.

Tighten the connection by hand — avoid using tools that might over-tighten and damage the threads.

Connect the Inlet Hose to the Tap

Next, attach the other end of the hose to your water tap.

Check if the hose fits directly onto the tap. If it does, screw it on securely by hand.

If the tap has a different fitting, use a tap adaptor to create the right connection between the hose and the tap.

Again, ensure the rubber washer is in place before tightening.

Check the Water Supply and Inspect for Leaks

Once everything is connected:

Turn on the tap slowly and let water flow into the hose.

Watch the connections closely to check for any leaks or drips.

If you see leaks, turn off the tap, unscrew the hose, and check that the washer is seated properly. Tighten again and test.

Position the Waste (Drain) Hose

Besides the water inlet, make sure the drain hose is also set up correctly.

Place the drain hose into a standpipe, dedicated drain, or securely over a sink edge, depending on your setup.

Make sure it’s fastened so it doesn’t slip out during the draining process.

