How To Connect A Washing Machine To A Tap

Connecting a washing machine to a tap at home can seem intimidating at first, but with the right steps, it’s straightforward and something you can do yourself. Whether you’re setting up a new machine or moving one to a new location, making sure the water connection is secure is essential for smooth operation and avoiding leaks. Here is how to connect washing machine to tap.
- Gather Your Tools and Parts
Before you start, check that you have everything ready. You will need:
- The inlet hose that came with your washing machine
- A water tap or faucet (usually a cold-water tap)
- A washer or rubber seal (often comes with the hose)
- Possibly a tap adaptor, if your tap doesn’t fit the hose connection
Lay out your tools and make sure you have enough space to work behind the machine.
- Attach the Inlet Hose to the Washing Machine
Find the water inlet connection at the back of your washing machine.
- Take one end of the hose and screw it firmly onto the inlet connector.
- Make sure the rubber washer is inside the hose end before tightening, as this prevents leaks.
- Tighten the connection by hand — avoid using tools that might over-tighten and damage the threads.
- Connect the Inlet Hose to the Tap
Next, attach the other end of the hose to your water tap.
- Check if the hose fits directly onto the tap. If it does, screw it on securely by hand.
- If the tap has a different fitting, use a tap adaptor to create the right connection between the hose and the tap.
- Again, ensure the rubber washer is in place before tightening.
- Check the Water Supply and Inspect for Leaks
Once everything is connected:
- Turn on the tap slowly and let water flow into the hose.
- Watch the connections closely to check for any leaks or drips.
- If you see leaks, turn off the tap, unscrew the hose, and check that the washer is seated properly. Tighten again and test.
- Position the Waste (Drain) Hose
Besides the water inlet, make sure the drain hose is also set up correctly.
- Place the drain hose into a standpipe, dedicated drain, or securely over a sink edge, depending on your setup.
- Make sure it’s fastened so it doesn’t slip out during the draining process.
Also Read: How To Connect A Washing MachineEmail your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874