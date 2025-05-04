How To Connect A Wireless Mouse

Using a wireless mouse can make your workspace less cluttered and give you more freedom of movement. Whether you’re connecting it to a laptop or desktop, the process is usually quick and simple. Below, we break it down into clear steps so you can get your wireless mouse working smoothly. Here is how to connect wireless mouse.

Check the Type of Wireless Mouse You Have

There are two main types of wireless mice:

USB Receiver Mouse (with a small dongle you plug into the computer)

(with a small dongle you plug into the computer) Bluetooth Mouse (connects directly to your computer’s Bluetooth)

Before starting, check which type you have. If you’re not sure, look in the mouse box or manual.

Insert the Batteries

Most wireless mice need batteries to work.

Open the battery compartment on the bottom of the mouse.

Insert the required batteries, usually AA or AAA, making sure they are placed in the correct direction (+ and –).

Turn on the mouse using the small power switch, often found underneath.

Connect a USB Receiver Mouse

If your mouse has a USB receiver:

Plug the receiver (small dongle) into an available USB port on your computer.

Wait a few seconds. Most computers will automatically detect the mouse and install the needed drivers.

Move the mouse to test if the cursor responds.

Connect a Bluetooth Mouse

If your mouse uses Bluetooth:

Make sure Bluetooth is turned on in your computer’s settings.

On your computer, go to Settings > Bluetooth & Devices (Windows) or System Preferences > Bluetooth (Mac).

(Windows) or (Mac). Press and hold the pairing button on the mouse (check the manual if you can’t find it) until the light starts blinking.

on the mouse (check the manual if you can’t find it) until the light starts blinking. On your computer, look for the mouse name under available devices and click Pair or Connect.

Test the Connection

Once connected, move the mouse around to see if the cursor responds smoothly.

If the connection is lagging, check the battery level or make sure there’s no interference (for example, remove metal objects nearby).

For Bluetooth, ensure you are within the recommended range, usually under 10 meters.

Keep Your Mouse Working Well

To maintain good performance:

Turn off the mouse when not in use to save battery.

Clean the sensor underneath regularly to avoid dirt build-up.

Keep spare batteries handy if you use a battery-powered mouse.

Also Read: How To Connect A Washing Machine