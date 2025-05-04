Second Suspect In Murder Of Kaspul MP Were Arrested In Nairobi

A second suspect in the murder of Kaspul Member of Parliament Charles Were was arrested Sunday morning in a hideout in Dandora.

The police said they recovered three motorcycles including the one that was used in the escape from the scene of the murder.

Also in custody are two cars including one that was used as a getaway one from near Railway area.

Police said the first prime suspect linked to the murder was arrested in Dandora after being trailed from USIU area in his car.

He later led the detectives to a hideout of his accomplice.

Three motorcycles including one believed to have been used in the operation to kill Were were recovered.

Another car was seized from the compound and taken by the detectives handling the case.

The police have established the prime suspect had been supplied with a new mobile phone and sim card dedicated to the mission.

The police are hoping to get the gadget to know who he communicated with.

It is believed he used the mobile phone to communicate with others in the mission.

After he shot and killed Were near City Mortuary along Valley Road he jumped onto a waiting motorcycle and later changed to a car that was a few kilometers away and sped off towards Dandora.

He and his accomplices were holed up in Dandora since Wednesday night.

He had also discarded the mobile phone he used in the mission.

Police had Friday debated how to handle the main suspect in Dandora with some fearing he could be killed in case of a clash at the scene.

They trailed him from USIU area in Kasarani to where he was nabbed.

The car in custody was used in escaping from the scene after the shooting near City Mortuary along Valley Road, detectives said.

The car is believed to have trailed him outside Parliament.

The gunman had parked it outside Parliament near Sheria House where he got to and out while carrying a bag that is believed to have had the killer weapon.

Police want to know how the killers knew the MP had changed cars for safety reasons.

The investigators say they are yet to recover a pistol used in the shooting.

Were’s car was captured on security cameras near Parliament Building, City Hall Way, Wabera Street, Kenyatta Avenue, and Jakaya Kikwete Road.

The team handling the case was talking to the suspects to surrender the killer weapon, state motive, accomplices and other resources they used at some point.

The main suspects have also been placed at all the routes that the MP used before he was shot on April 30, 2025.

The gunman who pulled the trigger killing Were at a traffic jam in Nairobi wore a hood to hide his identity.

The killer was captured near where Were stopped to make financial transactions on his way from Parliament Building.

The man had a rider riding him from Parliament Building to City Hall Way, Wabera Street, Kenyatta Avenue, Jakaya Kikwete Road and later to Valley Road where the shooting happened on Wednesday April 30 at about 7.30 pm.

They also had a car that they used in escaping, detectives have revealed.

Detectives who visited the last places where the MP spent his final day are now relying on CCTV footage and witness accounts from his driver and bodyguard in pursuit of more accomplices.

The team extended their probe to the National Assembly, where Were had spent most of his day attending to parliamentary duties.

The MP left Parliament about 6.15 p.m., accompanied by his driver and bodyguard.

The vehicle was seen heading towards City Hall Way before taking a turn onto Wabera Street.

It was along this street that the MP’s car stopped.

His bodyguard briefly stepped out, walking into an M-Pesa shop where he reportedly deposited Sh20,000 into the MP’s phone.

CCTV footage in the area captured a man wearing a hood and carrying a bag who was monitoring the car.

The cameras also captured the MP and his team leaving the area at 7:19 p.m. and joining Kenyatta Avenue.

The driver changed route and joined Jakaya Kikwete Road to evade traffic before joining Argwings Kodhek Road.

Unaware they were being followed, they joined Valley Road, where there was traffic.

The same man who was monitoring the car along Wabera Street was reportedly seen on top of a sports bike following the vehicle closely.

When the vehicle stopped after the traffic lights at 7:40 p.m., he (suspect) disembarked, went around the vehicle and went straight to his target.

He fired four shots at close range, shattering the window and hitting the MP on the chest and hand.

The killer ran and jumped onto the sports bike and the rider took off, heading towards Nairobi CBD.

The bodyguard, who was sitting behind the MP, reportedly told investigators that the shooting caught him unawares and he had to take cover before disembarking from the car to pursue the attackers, who were long gone.

He ran after the killers in vain, witnesses said.

He then swiftly ran to help the MP, who was bleeding profusely and pleading for help.

They rushed him to Nairobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver and the bodyguard escaped unhurt in an attack that took less than a minute on a busy road.

Homicide detectives recovered three spent cartridges, which will be subjected to ballistic examination.

Later, detectives camped along Wabera Street where the MP was last spotted before his assailants shot him dead.

Police say the killing was targeted and premeditated.

“The nature of this crime appears to be both targeted and premeditated,” said police spokesman Michael Muchiri.