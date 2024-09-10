Ed Harris Net Worth

Ed Harris, the versatile American actor, director, and screenwriter, has an impressive net worth of $25 million. Known for his roles in iconic films such as Apollo 13 (1995), The Truman Show (1998), and The Abyss (1989), Harris has accumulated more than 100 acting credits over the years. In addition to his on-screen work, Harris has also garnered attention for his theater performances and his time as the Man in Black on HBO’s Westworld, earning $250,000 per episode.

Date of Birth November 28, 1950 Place of Birth Englewood, New Jersey Nationality American Profession Actor, Director, and Screenwriter

Early Life

Born Edward Allen Harris on November 28, 1950, in Englewood, New Jersey, Ed was raised in a Presbyterian household by his mother Margaret, a travel agent, and his father Robert, a member of the Fred Waring chorus. Harris attended Tenafly High School, where he excelled in football and captained the team. After graduating in 1969, he attended Columbia University but shifted his focus to acting after moving with his family to Oklahoma. Harris later earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the California Institute of the Arts in 1975.

Rise to Fame

Harris began his acting career with television roles in the late 1970s, making appearances on shows like Gibbsville and The Rockford Files. His breakout film role came in 1983 with The Right Stuff, where he portrayed astronaut John Glenn. Throughout the 1980s, Harris became known for his performances in films such as Creepshow (1982), The Abyss (1989), and Places in the Heart (1984).

In 1995, Ed’s portrayal of Mission Control Director Gene Kranz in Apollo 13 earned him widespread recognition and numerous awards, including a Screen Actors Guild Award. His performance in The Truman Show (1998) earned him a Golden Globe, while roles in Nixon (1995) and Pollock (2000) further solidified his place as a respected actor. Harris both directed and starred in Pollock, a biographical film about the famous painter Jackson Pollock.

Continued Success in Film and Television

Harris’ success continued into the 2000s with films like A Beautiful Mind (2001), A History of Violence (2005), and Empire Falls (2005), the latter earning him Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. His 2012 portrayal of John McCain in HBO’s Game Change won him another Golden Globe, showcasing his enduring versatility as an actor.

In 2016, Harris took on the role of the Man in Black on HBO’s hit series Westworld, which brought him a new generation of fans. The role earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination and a lucrative salary of $250,000 per episode.

Stage Work and Directing

In addition to his film and television roles, Harris is also an accomplished theater actor. He received a Tony nomination in 1986 for his performance in Precious Sons and later appeared in productions like Buried Child (2016–2017) and To Kill a Mockingbird (2019–2020). Harris also directed the 2000 film Pollock and the 2008 Western Appaloosa, further showcasing his talent behind the camera.

Ed Harris Awards and Recognition

Throughout his career, Ed Harris has been nominated for four Academy Awards, receiving recognition for his roles in Apollo 13, Pollock, The Truman Show, and The Hours (2002). He has won two Golden Globes and has been nominated for six. In 2015, Harris received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, cementing his legacy in the entertainment industry.

Personal Life

Harris married actress Amy Madigan, his co-star in Places in the Heart, in 1983. The couple welcomed their daughter, Lily, in 1993. They have lived in Malibu, California, for over two decades and own a property valued at around $5 million. In 1998, they purchased a nearby two-acre plot, which remains in their possession today.

