Ally Sheedy’s Net Worth

Ally Sheedy, an American actress and writer, has an estimated net worth of $4 million. She gained her wealth through a successful career in film, television, stage performances, and as an author. Sheedy is known for her roles in iconic 1980s movies and for her literary contributions, including the books “She Was Nice to Mice” (1975) and “Yesterday I Saw the Sun: Poems” (1991).

Early Life

Ally Sheedy was born Alexandra Elizabeth Sheedy on June 13, 1962, in New York City. Her mother, Charlotte, was a writer and press agent, while her father, John, worked as an advertising executive. After her parents’ divorce in the early 1970s, Sheedy, along with her siblings Meghan and Patrick, was raised in a creative environment that encouraged her artistic pursuits. Sheedy attended the Bank Street School for Children and Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School, graduating in 1980.

Initially aspiring to be a dancer, Sheedy started dancing with the American Ballet Theatre at the age of six. However, she eventually shifted her focus to acting and studied under Harold Guskin. At just 12 years old, she authored “She Was Nice to Mice,” which became a bestseller. Sheedy moved to Los Angeles at 18 to study drama at the University of Southern California, where she began her acting career while completing three years of coursework toward a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.

Rise to Fame

Ally Sheedy first gained widespread recognition for her role in the 1983 film “WarGames,” where she played alongside Matthew Broderick as a teenager who nearly triggers World War III. Her breakthrough came with her performances in two 1985 films: John Hughes’ classic “The Breakfast Club,” where she portrayed a quirky outcast in detention, and “St. Elmo’s Fire,” a post-college drama about a group of friends navigating life. These roles cemented her place in the 1980s “Brat Pack,” a group of young actors who frequently appeared together in popular films. Other notable members included Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson, and Rob Lowe.

Despite her success in the 1980s, Sheedy’s career experienced a downturn in the following decade, with her appearing in several lesser-known films and TV shows. However, she made a notable comeback in 1998 with her critically acclaimed role as Lucy Berliner, a heroin-addicted photographer, in the independent film “High Art.” This performance revitalized her career and led to more prominent roles in the 2000s, including a memorable guest role as the serial killer Mr. Yang in the USA Network series “Psych” (2009–2010; 2013).

Acting Career

Sheedy began her acting career as a teenager, appearing in local theater productions and several TV movies in the early 1980s, such as “The Best Little Girl in the World” and “Splendor in the Grass.” She made her feature film debut in 1983’s “Bad Boys” and also starred in “WarGames” the same year. Her portrayal of unique and complex characters in “The Breakfast Club” and “St. Elmo’s Fire” made her a prominent figure in 1980s cinema.

After her resurgence with “High Art,” Sheedy continued to act in various films and television projects throughout the 2000s. She had notable roles in “Sugar Town” (1999), “The Autumn Heart” (1999), and “Life During Wartime” (2009). She also guest-starred on popular TV shows such as “Once and Again” (2002), “The Dead Zone” (2003), and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” (2007). More recently, she appeared in the 2016 dark comedy “Little Sister” and made a cameo in “X-Men: Apocalypse” as a teacher.

Personal Life

In her personal life, Sheedy has faced challenges, including struggles with addiction. She dated musician Richie Sambora in the 1980s, a relationship that led to substance abuse issues, for which she sought treatment at the Hazelden Foundation. Sheedy also battled an addiction to sleeping pills in the 1990s.

She married actor David Lansbury, nephew of Angela Lansbury, on April 12, 1992, and they have a transgender son named Beckett, born on March 15, 1994. The couple divorced in 2009. In January 2018, during the height of the #MeToo movement, Sheedy posted a tweet referencing James Franco, suggesting a reason for her departure from the film and TV industry, although she later deleted the tweet and did not elaborate on her comment.

Ally Sheedy Awards

Ally Sheedy has received several awards and nominations throughout her career. She won the MTV Movie Award’s Silver Bucket of Excellence Award as part of the cast of “The Breakfast Club” in 2005. Her performance in “High Art” earned her a Film Independent Spirit Award, a Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award, and a National Society of Film Critics Award, among others. Additionally, she has received nominations from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, the Gemini Awards, and the Young Artist Awards.

Ally Sheedy Net Worth

