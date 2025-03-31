Ed Westwick Siblings: Meet Guy Westwick and William “Will” Westwick

Ed Westwick is an English actor and musician born on June 27, 1987, in Hammersmith, London.

Raised in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, he is the youngest of three boys born to Carole Vivien Blenkiron, an educational psychologist, and Peter Westwick, a university lecturer.

Westwick rose to international fame for his portrayal of the charismatic and cunning Chuck Bass in The CW’s hit teen drama series Gossip Girl, which aired from 2007 to 2012.

Beyond acting, he has also pursued music, having been a member of the British punk band The Filthy Youth and later the vocalist for the band For You.

In his personal life, Westwick married British actress Amy Jackson in August 2024, and the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Oscar Alexander.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Ed has two siblings, namely Guy Westwick and William “Will” Westwick.

Guy was raised in Stevenage, like his brothers, and attended The Barclay School.

He later pursued higher education at Birkbeck College, focusing on a career in marketing. He is married to Elizabeth Barlow, and the couple has at least one son.

Unlike Ed, Guy has chosen a path away from the entertainment industry, keeping his personal and professional life low-profile.

Ed’s other older brother, William “Will” Westwick, is closer in age to him and has been mentioned fondly by the actor in various interviews.

Career

Westwick’s journey in the entertainment industry began with an interest in the performing arts from a young age.

At six, he started music lessons and attended a Saturday morning drama school, later honing his craft at the National Youth Theatre in London.

His professional acting debut came in 2006 with small roles in films like Children of Men and Breaking and Entering, as well as guest appearances in British TV series such as Doctors and Casualty.

Also Read: Robyn Nevin Siblings: Getting to Know Josephine Pharoah

His breakthrough arrived in 2007 when he landed the role of Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl, a character that transformed him into a household name.

Westwick’s portrayal of the wealthy, morally complex playboy earned him critical acclaim and a massive fanbase.

Following Gossip Girl, Westwick expanded his repertoire with roles in films like Chalet Girl (2011), J. Edgar (2011), Romeo & Juliet (2013), where he played Tybalt, and Freaks of Nature (2015).

He also starred as Vincent Swan in the BBC Two comedy series White Gold (2017–2019), showcasing his comedic chops. Other notable projects include Billionaire Ransom (2016), Me You Madness (2021), and the 2024 thriller DarkGame.

Beyond acting, Westwick has explored music as the lead singer of The Filthy Youth in the mid-2000s and later with For You, releasing the single “Tailspin” in 2023.

His versatility extends to modeling, having served as the face of K-Swiss in 2008 and Penshoppe in 2011.

Accolades

Westwick’s talent has been recognized with several awards and nominations, particularly for his iconic role in Gossip Girl.

In 2008 and 2009, he won the Teen Choice Award for Choice TV Villain, cementing Chuck Bass as one of television’s most memorable antagonists.

In 2009, he also received the Young Hollywood Award for Breakthrough Performance Male, acknowledging his meteoric rise in the industry.

Additionally, GQ named him a Breakthrough Talent in 2010, reflecting his growing influence.

His Gossip Girl success also landed him on People magazine’s “Sexiest Men Alive” list in 2008 and the “100 Most Beautiful” list in 2009 alongside his castmates.

Entertainment Weekly praised his performance, ranking Chuck Bass number one on their “Best Dressed TV Characters of 2008” and “Best Performances” lists, tied with co-star Leighton Meester.