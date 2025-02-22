Eddie Cheever III Siblings: Getting to Know Ross Cheever

Eddie Cheever III, born on June 5, 1993, in Rome, Italy, is a talented Italian-American racing driver and the son of former Formula One driver Eddie Cheever Jr.

He began his racing journey in karting and quickly progressed through various competitive categories, showcasing his skills and determination.

Throughout his career, Cheever III has achieved notable success in several championships including winning the Italian European F3 Championship in 2016 and claimed the title in the Italian GT3 Championship the same year.

With over 33 wins and numerous podium finishes across various racing series, Eddie Cheever III continues to make a name for himself in the world of motorsport.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Eddie has one sibling, a sister named Estelle.

However, compared to her famous brother, not much is known about her including her career or personal life.

Career

Cheever III began his motorsport career in karting, where he developed the foundational skills and competitive mindset necessary for success in racing.

His early experiences in karting prepared him for a transition into more advanced racing categories, setting the stage for his rise through the ranks of motorsport.

He made a significant impact in single-seater racing by competing in the Italian Formula 3 European Series in 2012.

Cheever III showcased his talent and consistency, finishing second overall in the championship.

This strong performance helped him gain recognition as a promising young driver. In 2016, he shifted to GT racing, where he found remarkable success by winning the Italian GT3 Championship.

This victory demonstrated his adaptability and skill in sports car racing and further established his reputation as a competitive driver.

In 2014, Cheever III ventured into the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, finishing third in the Elite 1 division.

This marked an important step in his career as it introduced him to a different style of racing and expanded his versatility as a driver.

Over the years, he continued to build on these experiences, competing across various prestigious championships and events.

One of his notable achievements came in 2020 when he won the GT World Challenge Europe Pro-Am Cup.

This victory highlighted his ability to excel in endurance racing against some of Europe’s top drivers.

Cheever III competes in the IMSA SportsCar Championship for Triarsi Competizione in the GTD class.

He has also participated in iconic endurance events such as the Le Mans 24 Hours and races within the FIA World Endurance Championship.

These high-stakes competitions have provided him with invaluable experience and exposure on an international stage, further solidifying his status as a versatile and accomplished racer.

With over 224 races to his name, Eddie Cheever III has achieved an impressive record that includes 23 wins, 63 podium finishes, 25 pole positions, and 16 fastest laps.

His win percentage of approximately 10.3% reflects his competitive spirit and dedication to success.

Accolades

Cheever III has garnered numerous accolades throughout his racing career, reflecting his skill and competitiveness in various motorsport disciplines.

He has participated in 275 races, achieving 33 wins and securing 85 podium finishes, alongside 27 pole positions and 20 fastest laps.

In 2020, Cheever III won the GT World Challenge Europe Pro-Am Cup, a significant achievement that underscored his talent in endurance racing.

He also claimed victory in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Powered by AWS Endurance Bronze Cup in 2023, further establishing himself as a formidable competitor in the GT racing scene.

Cheever III’s consistency and performance have made him a prominent figure in the IMSA SportsCar Championship, where he races in the GTD class for Triarsi Competizione.