Eddie Huang Siblings: Stepping Out of Eddie’s Shadow

Eddie Huang is an American author, chef, restaurateur, food personality, producer and former attorney.

Born on March 1, 1982, in Washington, D.C., he is known for his restaurant BaoHaus in Manhattan, his memoir, Fresh Off the Boat, which was adapted into an ABC sitcom, and hosting shows like Huang’s World.

Eddie has also ventured into filmmaking with his movie Boogie and launched a relationship podcast.

He has been a prominent figure in discussions about food and identity, showcasing a diverse range of talents from law to entertainment.

Raised in Maryland and Florida, Eddie’s journey from law school to culinary success has been marked by his unique storytelling and cultural exploration.

Siblings

Eddie has two brothers, Emery and Evan Huang.

Emery and Evan have been relatively mysterious compared to Eddie, with Emery winning the Writers of the Future Grand Prize for science fiction writing and Evan branching into tech startups alongside Emery.

The brothers invested in real estate before moving into tech investments through their multi-family investment office, Batu Capital.

Emery and Evan have been involved in brokering deals between Chinese investment groups and New York City property owners, focusing on sectors like blockchain, cannabis and crypto.

Additionally, a deleted scene from Eddie’s show, Huang’s World, showcased him cooking with his younger brother, Evan, to prepare an eight-course feast for Chinese New Year celebrations.

Parents

Eddie’s parents are Louis Huang and Jessica Huang.

Louis is depicted as the father figure in the sitcom, Fresh off the Boat, where he is portrayed as the owner of successful restaurants after immigrating to the United States in the late 1970s.

Jessica, on the other hand, is Eddie’s mother and plays a significant role in their family dynamic.

The real-life counterparts of Louis and Jessica have been relatively private compared to Eddie, with Louis being involved in successful restaurant ventures and Jessica contributing to the family’s immigrant identity through subtle markers in their home.

Career

Eddie began his career as an attorney, working at the New York-based law firm Chadbourne & Parke before transitioning into the culinary world where he achieved success as a chef, restaurateur and food personality.

He founded the renowned restaurant BaoHaus in Manhattan and ventured into writing, with his memoir, Fresh Off the Boat, being adapted into a popular TV series.

Eddie has also delved into producing and acting, notably in the movie, Boogie.

Additionally, he has hosted various culinary and lifestyle shows like Huang’s World and Snack Off, showcasing his diverse talents across different industries.