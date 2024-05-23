Eddie Vedder Net Worth

Eddie Vedder, the renowned American rock singer and musician, boasts a net worth of $100 million. He rose to fame as the lead vocalist of Pearl Jam, one of the defining bands of the grunge movement in the early 1990s. Known for hits like “Jeremy,” “Even Flow,” and “Alive,” Vedder’s powerful baritone voice and dynamic stage presence have solidified his status as a rock icon.

Early Life

Edward Louis Severson III, known as Eddie Vedder, was born on December 23, 1964, in Evanston, Illinois. His parents, Karen Vedder and Louis Severson, Jr., divorced when he was just a year old. His mother remarried Peter Mueller, and Vedder grew up believing Mueller was his biological father. The family moved to San Diego in the mid-1970s, where Vedder received his first guitar on his 12th birthday. As a teenager, Vedder found solace in music and surfing. Following his mother and stepfather’s divorce, Vedder stayed in San Diego with Mueller while his mother moved back to Chicago. Vedder supported himself with a job at a drug store during his senior year of high school. After discovering Mueller was not his biological father, and learning that his real father had died, Vedder dropped out of high school, moved to Chicago, and changed his last name to Vedder, his mother’s maiden name. He later earned his GED.

Eddie Vedder Career

Eddie Vedder moved back to San Diego in 1984 and joined several local bands. He met Jack Irons, former drummer of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who gave him a demo tape from a Seattle band called Temple of the Dog. Vedder added his lyrics and sent the tape back, which led to his invitation to Seattle.

Pearl Jam was formed in 1990 by Jeff Ament, Stone Gossard, and Mike McCready, with Vedder joining later. Originally named Mookie Blaylock, the band changed their name to Pearl Jam upon signing with Epic Records. Their debut album, “Ten” (1991), became one of the best-selling alternative rock albums of the 1990s, propelling the band to the forefront of the grunge movement.

Over the years, Pearl Jam released 11 studio albums, including “Vs.” (1993), “Vitalogy” (1994), “No Code” (1996), “Yield” (1998), “Binaural” (2000), “Riot Act” (2002), “Pearl Jam” (2006), “Backspacer” (2009), “Lightning Bolt” (2013), and “Gigaton” (2020). The band also produced numerous live albums, compilations, singles, and official bootlegs.

Vedder’s solo work includes the critically acclaimed soundtrack for the 2007 film “Into the Wild,” which featured the popular single “Hard Sun.” He has contributed to soundtracks for “Dead Man Walking” and collaborated with artists like The Who, U2, The Rolling Stones, and Dave Grohl. In 2020, Vedder and Pearl Jam performed in the livestream concert “All In WA: A Concert for COVID-19 Relief.”

Personal Life

Vedder married Beth Liebling, bassist for Hovercraft, in 1994, and they divorced in 2000. He married Jill McCormick on September 18, 2010, and they have two daughters, Olivia and Harper. Vedder is an outspoken atheist and often addresses social issues in his lyrics. He was close friends with the late Chris Cornell, lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave.

A dedicated fan of the Chicago Bears, Bulls, and Cubs, Vedder has frequently attended games and performed at Wrigley Field. He wrote the Cubs tribute song “All the Way” at the request of Ernie Banks, and he celebrated the Cubs’ 2016 World Series victory passionately.

Real Estate

Eddie Vedder resides in West Seattle, Washington, with his wife and daughters.

