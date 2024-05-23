Eddie George Net Worth

Eddie George, a retired American football player and coach, has a net worth of $4 million. Currently, George earns a salary of $400,000 as the head coach at Tennessee State University. He accumulated his wealth primarily through his career as a running back in the NFL, playing for the Tennessee Titans and the Dallas Cowboys.

Early Life

Edward Nathan George Jr. was born on September 24, 1973, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He began playing football with the Abington Raiders in the Pop Warner league and attended Abington Senior High School. In tenth grade, George transferred to Fork Union Military Academy, where he spent a postgraduate year to enhance his recruitment prospects. His impressive performance, rushing for 1,372 yards in his final season, garnered attention from major colleges.

Eddie George College Career

George attended Ohio State University, playing for the Buckeyes from 1992 to 1995. He became the starting running back in his junior year, amassing 1,442 yards and 12 touchdowns. In his senior year, he set a school record by rushing for 1,927 yards and 24 touchdowns, along with catching 47 passes for 417 yards and another touchdown. His stellar performance earned him numerous accolades, including the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, Big Ten Most Valuable Player, and unanimous All-American honors. He also won the Doak Walker Award, Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award, and the prestigious Heisman Trophy. The Ohio State Buckeyes retired his No. 27 jersey, and George was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Eddie George NFL Career

Eddie George was selected 14th overall in the first round of the 1996 NFL Draft by the Houston Oilers, now known as the Tennessee Titans. He had an outstanding rookie season, being named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and earning a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie Team. George was a four-time Pro Bowl running back from 1997 to 2000 and received Second-Team All-Pro honors in 1999 and First-Team All-Pro honors in 2000.

He became the second running back to rush for over 10,000 yards without missing a start, joining Jim Brown. Only Walter Payton has started more consecutive regular-season games than George’s 130. The Tennessee Titans retired his No. 27 jersey, and in 2021, he was named a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Eddie George Contracts

In 2000, George signed a seven-year, $41.25 million contract with the Tennessee Titans. In 2004, he signed a one-year, $2.2 million deal with the Dallas Cowboys before retiring in 2006. Over his nine-year NFL career, George earned more than $29.9 million in salary alone.

Coaching Career

On April 13, 2021, Eddie George signed a five-year contract to become the head coach at Tennessee State University, with an annual salary of $400,000.

Personal Life

Eddie George married singer, rapper, and actress Tamara “Taj” Johnson in 2004. After retiring from football in 2005, George became a spokesperson for Tennessee’s GetFitTN program. In 2021, he was appointed head coach of the Tennessee State Tigers football team. Additionally, George owns a restaurant in Columbus, Ohio, called Eddie George Bar and Grille 27.

Home Foreclosure

In June 2012, George faced an unexpected foreclosure on his Nashville home. He and his wife Tamara purchased the 8,500-square-foot property in September 2007 for $1.675 million. The purchase occurred at the peak of the real estate market, shortly before the Great Recession. Following their accountant’s advice, the couple deliberately missed several mortgage payments to negotiate lower monthly payments with the bank. However, this strategy backfired, leading to the home’s foreclosure auction.

