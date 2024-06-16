Westgate Attack Hero Turned Murder Suspect Lelei Dies

Former Mlolongo OCS Stephen Lelei passed away on the evening of Saturday, June 15, while receiving treatment at Kiambu Hospital.

His family confirmed his death but did not disclose the cause.

Lelei is remembered as one of the heroes who rescued victims during the 2013 Westgate Mall attack.

Friends, family, and leaders, including former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko, mourned the former police officer and sent condolences to his family.

“Rest in Peace Westgate attack hero cop Stephen Lelei,” Sonko wrote.

Lelei was among the officers honored by former President Uhuru Kenyatta for their heroic actions during the 2013 terror attack.

The deceased, also known as Ocampo, was part of the first response team at the scene when the terrorists attacked. He was shot in the leg while waiting for additional support.

After the gunmen were neutralized and the hostages rescued, Lelei was awarded the Silver Star medal by Uhuru. In recognition of his bravery and leadership during the incident, he also received several promotions throughout his career.

During the Westgate Mall attack, Kenya lost over 60 individuals who were present at the shopping center. The incident also resulted in significant damage to the popular mall.

In addition to his heroic actions during the attack, Lelei was implicated among the accused officers in the 2015 murder case of lawyer Willie Kimani. However, he was later acquitted after three other officers were found guilty and sentenced.

Furthermore, in 2022, Lelei faced murder charges once again when the Director of Public Prosecutions approved his prosecution.