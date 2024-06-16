What Is Xzibit Net Worth?

Xzibit, an American rapper, actor, and television host, has a net worth of $500,000. Despite his success in various fields, Xzibit has faced significant financial challenges, including two bankruptcies in 2009 and 2010, and owing the IRS nearly $1 million in back taxes. While he has made strides to recover, his financial journey has been tumultuous.

Xzibit Net Worth $500,000 Date of Birth September 18, 1974 Place of Birth Detroit, Michigan Nationality American Profession Rapper, Actor, and Television Host

Early Life

Born Alvin Nathaniel Joiner on September 18, 1974, in Detroit, Michigan, Xzibit started rapping at age ten to cope with his mother’s death. By 14, he faced trouble that led to his father removing him from their home. Released from state custody at 17, he moved to Los Angeles, California, to pursue his passion for music, inspired by his mother’s creative influence.

Xzibit Rap Career

Xzibit began his rap career under the pseudonym “Exhibit A” and made his professional debut in 1995 on the Alkaholiks’ album “Coast II Coast.” His 1996 debut album, “At the Speed of Life,” was a success, reaching No. 74 on the Billboard Hot 200. His second album, “40 Dayz & 40 Nightz,” released in 1998, solidified his reputation in the West Coast hip-hop scene.

His breakthrough came with the 2000 release of “Restless,” executive produced by Dr. Dre and featuring collaborations with Snoop Dogg and Eminem. The album went platinum, selling nearly two million copies. Xzibit continued to release successful albums and collaborate with high-profile artists, making a name for himself in both music and acting.

Xzibit Movies and TV Shows

Xzibit made his acting debut in 1999 with “The Breaks” and appeared in notable films like “8 Mile,” “XXX: State of the Union,” and “Gridiron Gang.” His role as the host of MTV’s “Pimp My Ride” from 2004 to 2007 brought him mainstream fame. However, the show’s cancellation in 2007 significantly impacted his income.

Xzibit Tax Problems

In 2010, it was revealed that Xzibit owed $900,000 in back taxes. His bankruptcy filings in 2009 and 2010 highlighted his financial struggles, including $793,433 in assets against $1.4 million in debts. Xzibit attributed his financial woes to the cancellation of “Pimp My Ride,” which had provided a substantial income. Post-show, his earnings plummeted to $67,510 in the first year after its cancellation.

In July 2022, Xzibit faced further financial challenges during his divorce from Krista Joiner. He claimed he had lost most of his income due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which halted live shows. Krista countered, alleging Xzibit had substantial undeclared income from cannabis ventures.

Xzibit Pimp My Ride Salary

At the peak of “Pimp My Ride,” Xzibit earned $497,175 annually. However, he later claimed ViacomCBS had removed his likeness from show merchandise to avoid paying royalties, and his music was excluded from streaming and syndication, affecting his earnings further.

Real Estate

Xzibit joined the cast of “Empire” in 2016, appearing in 38 episodes until 2019. He also announced plans for an eighth studio album, “King Makers,” set for release in 2021. Over his career, Xzibit has voiced characters in several video games and participated in the Gumball 3000 rally.

In real estate, Xzibit purchased a home in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles, for $670,000 in 2003. He attempted to sell it for $1.2 million in 2008 but ultimately sold it for $610,000 in 2010.

Personal Life

Xzibit married Krista Joiner on November 29, 2014. The marriage faced turbulence, including a DUI arrest on their wedding night and a divorce filing in February 2021. They had two children, Xavier and Gatlyn, but tragically lost Xavier shortly after birth. Xzibit also has a son, Tremaine, from a previous relationship.

Xzibit Net Worth

Xzibit net worth is $500,000.