What Is Young Jeezy Net Worth?

Young Jeezy, an American rapper, has a net worth of $10 million. Known simply as “Jeezy,” he rose to prominence in the early to late 2000s, carving out a name for himself with his unique, raspy vocal delivery and authentic street narratives. His debut album, “Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101,” released in 2005, remains a classic, featuring anthems like “Soul Survivor” with Akon. This album cemented his reputation and became a cultural touchstone for a generation.

Jeezy’s debut album set the tone for his career, marked by gritty reflections on street life and themes of perseverance and resilience. His follow-up albums continued this trajectory, producing hits like “Put On” featuring Kanye West and “I Luv It.” Over the years, Jeezy has collaborated with numerous hip-hop heavyweights such as Jay-Z, Rick Ross, and Lil Wayne, further solidifying his influence in the industry.

Early Life

Born Jay Wayne Jenkins on September 27, 1977, in Columbia, South Carolina, Young Jeezy faced a challenging upbringing. His parents separated early, and Jenkins spent his childhood living with various family members, an experience he later described as negative. Poverty was a significant part of his early life, and hip-hop became one of the few positive outlets for him. Unfortunately, crime also attracted Jenkins, leading him to associate with the Crips gang and engage in illegal activities.

Jenkins was eventually sent to the Youth Challenge Academy (YCA) after being arrested for narcotics possession. This boot camp experience had a positive impact, and Jenkins emerged with a newfound sense of purpose, deciding to pursue a career in music rather than crime.

Jenkins’ passion for music led him to create his own record label, Corporate Thugz Entertainment (CTE), which later became known as CTE World. Initially releasing music under the moniker Lil J, his first album, “Thuggin’ Under the Influence,” made a notable splash in 2001. He followed this with “Come Shop Wit Me,” which included tracks from his debut and unreleased material.

Breakthrough

Rebranding as “Young Jeezy,” Jenkins made a significant move in 2004 by joining the group Boyz n da Hood under Bad Boy Records. This exposure was pivotal, and his demo reel caught the attention of Def Jam Records’ Shakir Stewart and L.A. Reid. Signing with Def Jam, Young Jeezy released his first major studio album, “Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101,” in 2005, debuting at number 2 on the Billboard Top 200.

His second album, “The Inspiration” (2006), reached the top spot on the Billboard Top 200, selling over 350,000 units in its first week and earning platinum certification. Jeezy continued his success with “The Recession” in 2008, which also debuted at number one and featured collaborations with artists like Kanye West and Nas.

Retirement

In 2009, Young Jeezy shortened his stage name to “Jeezy.” He continued to release successful singles and collaborations, culminating in the release of “Thug Motivation 103” in 2011, which debuted at number 3 on the Billboard Top 200. Jeezy’s subsequent albums, including “Seen It All: The Autobiography” (2014), maintained his presence in the music industry. After releasing three more albums from 2016 to 2019, Jeezy retired from music.

Young Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Divorce

Jeezy began dating television personality Jeannie Mai in 2018 or 2019, and they married in 2021, eventually having one daughter. However, Jeezy filed for divorce in September 2023. Mai subsequently petitioned the court to enforce their prenuptial agreement, alleging Jeezy’s infidelity. Jeezy denied the allegations.

In March 2024, Mai filed a petition challenging the prenup’s enforcement, claiming she had significant concerns about the negotiation process and the thoroughness of financial disclosures.

Young Jeezy Net Worth

Young Jeezy net worth is $10 million.