fbpx
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Eight Cops Injured in Accident in East Pokot

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy No Comments1 Min Read
    cops injured in east pokot
    A police car: IMAGE/Courtesy

    Eight police officers are nursing injuries after a vehicle they were traveling was involved in an accident in Kolowa, East Pokot.

    The group was in a Landcruiser racing along Loiwat -Kolowa road when the vehicle veered off the road and landed in a ditch in Tilingwa area on Saturday February 24 evening.

    The driver of the police vehicle said he was avoiding hitting an oncoming motorcycle that had two pillion passengers when the rider used the wrong side of the road.

    The rider escaped the scene as the police vehicle landed in a ditch.

    The officers were rescued and rushed to Kolowa Sub County Hospital where they were treated and discharged in fair condition.

    The vehicle was damaged and was detained at the station for necessary action.

    The officers were moving to a location in the area for operations when the accident happened.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Teen Collapses, Dies during Football Match in Makueni

    Eight Cops Injured in Accident in East Pokot

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X