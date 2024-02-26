Eight Cops Injured in Accident in East Pokot

Eight police officers are nursing injuries after a vehicle they were traveling was involved in an accident in Kolowa, East Pokot.

The group was in a Landcruiser racing along Loiwat -Kolowa road when the vehicle veered off the road and landed in a ditch in Tilingwa area on Saturday February 24 evening.

The driver of the police vehicle said he was avoiding hitting an oncoming motorcycle that had two pillion passengers when the rider used the wrong side of the road.

The rider escaped the scene as the police vehicle landed in a ditch.

The officers were rescued and rushed to Kolowa Sub County Hospital where they were treated and discharged in fair condition.

The vehicle was damaged and was detained at the station for necessary action.

The officers were moving to a location in the area for operations when the accident happened.