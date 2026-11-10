Eight killed in al-Shabaab ambush on Mandera Road construction workers identified

The eight people, including two Kenya Police Reservists (KPR), who were killed after suspected al-Shabaab militants ambushed a vehicle carrying road construction workers along the Mandera-Arabia-Lafey Road in Mandera County have been identified.

The attackers also escaped with the weapons belonging to the two KPR officers, police said.

The attack occurred at Mlima Hagarso, where the victims were travelling in a Toyota double-cabin pickup belonging to Nairobi-based construction company County Builders Limited.

According to police, a multi-agency security team comprising officers from the Kenya Police Service (KPS), Administration Police Service (APS), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), General Service Unit (GSU), Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) visited the scene following the attack.

Police established that all eight occupants of the vehicle were killed in the ambush by an unknown number of suspected al-Shabaab militants.

The deceased were identified as Mohamed Ibrahim Hussein, a Kenya Police Reservist Sergeant from Koromei, Abdifatah Abdile Ibrahim, a Kenya Police Reservist from Bulla Barwaqo and Hassan Hussein Kussow, from Lafey, who was driving the vehicle.

The others were John Ng’ang’a Munene, from Kinangop, Peter Musili Kiondo, from Kinangop, Peter Kahio Kariuki, from Murang’a, Stephen Kanyi Macharia, from Kinangop and Stephen Munene Ng’ang’a, from Kinangop.

The two missing AK47 firearms had 60 and 90 rounds of ammunition respectively.

Security agencies launched efforts to recover the missing rifles and ammunition, with investigations into the attack ongoing.

The bodies were transferred to the Mandera Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary, where postmortem examinations were conducted.

They were awaiting release to their respective families for burial arrangements.

The attack underscores persistent security challenges in parts of Mandera County, particularly along roads and infrastructure projects close to the Kenya-Somalia border.

The area is near the Kenya-Somalia border which is usually breached by gangs.

Somalia has faced decades of conflict and political instability since the collapse of President Siad Barre’s government in 1991. Although successive administrations have rebuilt state institutions and security forces, Al-Shabaab continues to control or contest territory and stage attacks.

Kenyan security agencies have continued operations along the border to prevent militant infiltration and reduce attacks targeting security officers and civilians.