Elden Ring DLC Best Rune Farm – 1 Million Runes in 10 Minutes without Fighting

Welcome, Tarnished! If you’re looking for the most efficient way to farm runes in Elden Ring’s “Shadow of the Erdtree” DLC, you’ve come to the right place. Imagine stepping into the vast, mystical world of Elden Ring and discovering a secret so powerful that it changes your gameplay forever. This guide will unveil a spectacular rune farming method that requires no fighting, allowing you to amass an astonishing amount of runes with minimal effort.

Picture yourself effortlessly accumulating up to 1 million runes every 10 minutes, turning you into an unstoppable force within the game. This method is a game-changer, providing you with the resources to power-level quickly, upgrade your gear, and dominate every challenge that comes your way. Get ready to transform your Elden Ring experience with this incredible rune farming technique that is as thrilling as it is effective.

It does take your time and resources to get Elden Ring Runes through this technique. Alternatively, if you are in a hurry, you can just Buy Elden Ring Runes from MMOPixel, one of the most trusted and budget-friendly places to get runes for DLC.

Discovering the Ultimate Elden Ring DLC Rune Farm

Imagine effortlessly accumulating between 80,000 to 125,000 runes per minute. Yes, you heard it right! This insane rune farm is located in the Rao Ancient Ruins area. Usually, this location would require you to defeat two of the first three main path bosses.

But don’t worry, we’ve discovered a way to access this area right from the moment you spawn into the DLC. No boss battles are necessary! This means that regardless of where you are in the game, you can start reaping the benefits of this method immediately.

Prerequisites: Preparing for the Journey

Before you embark on this lucrative rune-farming journey in Elden Ring’s “Shadow of the Erdtree” DLC, it’s essential to ensure you’re adequately prepared. This isn’t just about jumping into action; it’s about setting the stage for a seamless, efficient, and highly rewarding experience.

If you can already reach the Rao Ancient Ruins East Site of Grace, you’re almost ready to start reaping the rewards. For those who haven’t yet unlocked this critical location, fear not. We’ve got you covered with a step-by-step guide to bypass the challenging bosses and reach this prime farming spot without unnecessary battles.

Step-by-Step Guide to Reach Rao Ancient Ruins

Imagine bypassing tough bosses and finding a hidden path that leads directly to rune farming paradise.

Follow this detailed guide to reach the Rao Ancient Ruins East Site of Grace and unlock the secret to effortless rune farming:

Starting Point: Begin your journey at the Gravesite Plain Site of Grace. This is where you initially spawn in the DLC, setting the stage for your epic adventure. First Landmark: Head north to reach the Three Path Cross Site of Grace. This location marks the first significant waypoint on your journey, guiding you toward the next crucial step. Next Stop: From here, proceed northeast across the bridge to the Castle Front Site of Grace (Ensis). This scenic route will bring you closer to your goal, navigating through the sprawling landscapes of Elden Ring. Cliff Descent: As you continue, you’ll encounter a seemingly impassable cliff. Don’t be deterred. On the left side, you can carefully jump down and ride your way down the cliff area, maintaining your path toward success. Spirit Spring: Ride down to a pond featuring a massive crab. This unique landmark indicates you’re on the right track. Continue forward until you find a spirit spring. Attack the white stones nearby to break the seal, allowing you to use the spring to jump up to the Fort of Reprimand. Navigating the Fort: Once at the fort, run past any enemies to reach the site of grace. From here, exit through the main gate, keeping your focus on the ultimate goal. New Area Access: Follow the path until you reach the Moorth Ruins. Congratulations! You have successfully unlocked a new area of the map without engaging in boss fights. This newfound location opens up exciting opportunities for efficient rune farming.

Congratulations, you are close to one of the best locations to Farm Elden Ring Runes in the new Elden Ring DLC. But, this is quite hard to get to, and in case you don’t want to get through all of this trouble, we recommend you to Buy Elden Ring Runes from MMOPixel at budget rates and quick delivery.

Detailed Pathway to the Elden Ring DLC Best Rune Farm

From Moorth Ruins , follow the path down to a rooftop. Take the left and there will be a cave area between the building and the cliff.

, follow the path down to a rooftop. Take the left and there will be a cave area between the building and the cliff. Fall onto the ledge, jump across to a ladder, climb up to Bonny Village , and continue.

, and continue. Cross broken bridges, avoid enemies, and reach the Church District High Road Site of Grace .

. Head northwest into the tunnel, through the Shadow Keep (Church District) , and onto the rooftops.

, and onto the rooftops. Dodge enemies, navigate archways, and eventually reach the Storehouse Back Section .

. Proceed through the fort, avoiding tough enemies, and reach the Viaduct Minor Tower .

. Finally, arrive at Rauh Ancient Ruins East Site of Grace. From here take the right area, passing through the enemies, opening the door, and going down to another door. Finally, you will find a hole, and then take a left, another left, and you will reach a Miquella Cross. This is the Elden Ring DLC rune farm location that gets you millions of runes in under 10 minutes.

Enhancing Your Rune Farm Efficiency

Key Items for Maximum Runes

Golden Scarab Talisman : Boosts rune acquisition by 20%.

: Boosts rune acquisition by 20%. Gold Pickled Fowl Foot and Golden Horn Tendrils: Increase rune acquisition by 50-60% when used.

Farming Strategy for Elden Ring DLC Best Rune Farm

Nightfall Advantage: Pass the time until nightfall to increase the spawn rate of higher rune-yielding enemies. Activating the Furnace Golem: Stand on a ledge near a pillar until the golem notices you and fires a spiral flame attack. Timing the Runes: Wait for the spiral, then return to the Site of Grace and rest. This will kill the bridge enemies twice per attempt. Rinse and Repeat: Repeat this method for continuous rune farming, earning you up to 5 million runes per hour.

Conclusion

Congratulations, fellow Tarnished! You’ve now unlocked the ultimate secret to the best rune farm in Elden Ring’s “Shadow of the Erdtree” DLC. By mastering this incredible method, you can effortlessly accumulate millions of runes without needing combat, ensuring your character remains at peak performance and ready for any challenge the Lands Between throws your way.

Imagine the power you’ll wield with a never-ending supply of runes, allowing you to upgrade your gear, level up your stats, and experiment with new builds without worrying about the grind. This farming method is a game-changer, making your journey through the Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree smoother and more enjoyable.

Being the Best Elden Ring DLC Rune Farm doesn’t mean it is going to be easy. Thus, if you get into trouble, you can just buy Elden Ring Runes from MMOPixel, saving your time and resources.