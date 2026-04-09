Elderly man drowns in river Lusumu, Mumias East, Kakamega County

A 78-year-old man died after drowning in River Lusumu in Mumias East Sub-county, Kakamega County.

The deceased, identified as Cornelius Wakhulunya Wangatia, a retired assistant chief from Ekero Sub-location, was found dead on Thursday afternoon at Muluhuli Village.

According to police, Wangatia is said to have left his home at around 9:30am on April 9, 2026. He was reportedly mentally challenged. His body was later spotted floating in the river by members of the public, who retrieved it before alerting authorities.

Police officers visited the scene and confirmed the incident.

Preliminary observations indicated that the body had no visible injuries.

The body was moved to St. Mary’s Mission Hospital mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination.

Authorities have launched investigations into the incident.

And a 40-year-old man who had been reported missing earlier this week was found dead in a river in Githunguri Sub-county, Kiambu County.

According to police, the body of Joseph Ndungu Kimanjara was discovered on Thursday morning at Kiberethi–Thuita River.

Kimanjara had gone missing on Monday, April 6, 2026, and a missing person report was filed at Gatiiguru Police Post on April 8.

Police officers from Kibichoi Police Station, accompanied by scenes of crime personnel from Githunguri, visited and processed the scene. The body had visible injuries on the face.

The remains were moved to Kigumo Level 4 Hospital mortuary, where they are awaiting a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Meanwhile, police in Kuria West Sub-county, Migori County revised an earlier report of a murder incident involving a fatal shooting, now classifying it as a case of robbery with violence.

The incident, which was initially reported on April 8, 2026, involved the shooting and killing of Zacheus Maundu Mwenga.

New information provided by the deceased’s wife indicates that the killing may have been linked to a robbery.

The wife told investigators that her husband was last seen on April 7 at around noon when he returned home with household shopping before leaving again. He failed to return later that evening.

She further revealed that the deceased had been carrying a Tecno Camon 40 mobile phone and an unspecified amount of cash at the time. The items were not recovered at the scene, raising suspicions that they were stolen during the attack.

Police now believe the killing may have occurred in the course of a robbery, prompting the amendment of the case from murder to robbery with violence.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing as authorities pursue leads to identify and apprehend those responsible.