Why Eldoret Was Upgraded to be a City

Eldoret is set to be granted city status on Thursday, August 15, by President William Ruto.

The Head of State will grant the town the city status in an event that will take place at the Eldoret Sports Club, spearheaded by the Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii.

Members of Parliament and Governors from the greater North Rift region are expected to attend the event that was initially scheduled for August 8 but later postponed to August 15.

Ruto is scheduled to attend a short ceremony at the county headquarters prior to traversing the town en route to the Eldoret Sports Club, where the announcement of the town’s elevation to city status will take place.

Bii, a first-time governor, welcomed the elevation of Eldoret to Kenya’s fifth city, promising to steer it to be a major hub in the country.

“We are excited about the elevation of our town to city status and the hard work begins to ensure that we build the town to levels where it will be a major hub in the country and beyond,” Bii said.

On August 6, Bii emphasized that Eldoret town merits promotion to city status, contending that it possesses all the necessary infrastructure to become the fifth city in Kenya.

He pointed out the availability of rail, air and road transport, which positions it as a significant business center along the Northern Corridor road that connects to neighboring countries.

“Outside Nairobi, we are the largest medical hub hosting top class hospitals, including the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital. We are the best destination for medical tourism and related studies

“We are also a prime investment destination with all the supporting requirements including adequate water, sewerage, land and human resources,” Bii was quoted by a local news publication.

While Bii’s points are valid, the town was also upgraded to a city status due to its compliance with the Urban Areas and Cities Act, meeting criteria such as a population exceeding 250,000, an integrated urban development plan and the capacity to provide essential services.

Additionally, Eldoret’s strategic location as a regional hub for trade, education, and agriculture further supported its elevation, marking it as Kenya’s fifth city after Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu and Nakuru.

The upgrade, finalized on August 15, 2024, followed extensive infrastructural improvements and inspections over the past two years, aimed at enhancing service delivery and attracting investment.

Controversies

However, Eldoret’s conferment into a city has had a fair share of controversies.

For instance, beautification of the town has been highly scrutinized with Kenyans calling out the County Government for erecting what they termed “ugly” statues of athletes.

On Wednesday night, a photo of an alleged statue of three-time Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon went viral, causing uproar on social media forcing the County Government to remove it.

The statue captures the athlete in a sprinting stance, dressed in a vest featuring the Kenyan flag, while holding what seems to be a flag.

In response, Kenyans on X and various social media platforms have shared humorous remarks, suggesting that the sculpture bears little resemblance to the internationally recognized athlete.

Some other sculptures around the town were also removed.

The history of Eldoret

Eldoret’s history began in 1908 with the arrival of Afrikaner settlers from South Africa, who established farms in the Uasin Gishu plateau.

Initially known as Farm 64, it was officially named Eldoret in 1912, derived from the Maasai word “eldore,” meaning “stony river.”

The town grew rapidly after the Uganda Railway reached it in 1924, facilitating trade and agriculture.

By the mid-20th century, Eldoret became a significant administrative and educational center, home to Moi University, established in 1984 and notably the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH).