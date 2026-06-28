Eleven killed after plane carrying skydivers crashes in eastern France

Eleven people have died after a civilian aircraft carrying skydivers crashed in the town of Tomblaine in eastern France, local authorities said. The pilot and 10 passengers died in the incident, including five students and five instructors, local officials said.

The plane, which was being used by a parachutist school, had taken off from Nancy-Essey airfield when it crashed, local media reported.

Police have urged the public to avoid the area around the airport in the Meurthe-et-Moselle department.

The French interior minister was on his way to the scene, the interior ministry said.

Yves Seguy, the prefect of the eastern department of Meurthe-et-Moselle, said that no bystanders were injured in the incident, according to news agency AFP.

Local officials also said relatives of the victims were present at the airfield when the crash happened.