Nakuru Businessman Elias Njeru Freed on Sh200,000 Bail in Attempted Murder Case

Nakuru businessman Elias Mutugi Njeru was Monday arraigned in a Molo court for stabbing his partner 18 times.

He was released on cash bail of Sh200,000 or the alternative of a Sh500,000 bond.

Njeru, the main suspect in the attempted murder of Florence Wanjiku Gichohi, was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Daisy Mose at the Molo Law Courts and pleaded not guilty to the charge on Monday.

The case, which has garnered public attention, is scheduled to be heard on December 9, when pretrial directions will be issued.

Njeru had earlier surrendered to police in Nakuru accompanied by his lawyer from Gakuhi Chege and Associates Advocates.

Police arrested him, and he was held at Menengai Police Station as investigations continued before he was arraigned.

The alleged attack took place at the couple’s rental house in the Olive area of Nakuru following reported domestic wrangles on November 22.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim, Florence Wanjiku Gichohi, who is also Njeru’s business associate at Indigenous Land Properties Limited, was left in serious condition and is currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

The case has sparked outrage among local leaders and activists.

Gender Principal Secretary Anna Wangombe condemned the attack, pledging support for the victim’s family and urging authorities to expedite the case.

“This is a tragic incident, and we are calling for justice to be served swiftly. We will stand with the family and offer pro bono legal support if necessary,” Wangombe stated.

The case has highlighted a troubling rise in violent domestic incidents, prompting calls for stricter measures to address such issues.

Police are pursuing further probe for possible more charges.