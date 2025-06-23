Elisabeth Moss Siblings: All About Derek Moss

Elisabeth Singleton Moss, born on July 24, 1982, in Los Angeles, California, is an American actress, director, and producer.

Raised in a creative household by musician parents, Ronald Charles Moss, a jazz trombonist from England, and Linda Ekstrom Moss, a professional jazz and blues harmonica player of Swedish descent, Moss was immersed in the arts from an early age.

Initially aspiring to be a professional dancer, she studied ballet at prestigious institutions like the School of American Ballet in New York and with Suzanne Farrell at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

However, her passion for acting took precedence, leading her to a prolific career that has earned her the moniker “Queen of Peak TV” from Vulture in 2017.

Moss, a Scientologist, began acting as a child and has since become a household name through her nuanced portrayals of complex characters.

Siblings

Elisabeth has one younger brother, Derek Moss, who is approximately 18 months her junior.

Derek is a filmmaker, and the siblings share a close bond, with Elisabeth describing him as her best friend.

Growing up in a musical and artistic family, they were surrounded by creativity, often spending time backstage at jazz clubs like the Blue Note in New York or at home jam sessions where musicians played and Elisabeth danced.

Career

Moss’s career spans over three decades, beginning with her first screen role at age eight in the 1990 NBC miniseries Lucky/Chances.

Her early years balanced acting with ballet training, but acting soon became her focus.

She gained early recognition for playing Cynthia Parks in Picket Fences (1992–1995) and voiced characters in animated projects like Frosty Returns (1992).

Her breakout role came in 1999 as Zoey Bartlet, the president’s daughter, in the NBC political drama The West Wing (1999–2006), where her character became central to the fourth season’s dramatic cliffhanger.

Moss’s career-defining performance was as Peggy Olson in Mad Men (2007–2015), portraying a secretary’s evolution into a confident copywriter in the 1960s advertising world, earning her six Emmy nominations.

She further solidified her status with her role as June Osborne in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale (2017–2025), where she also served as a producer and director, and as Detective Robin Griffin in Top of the Lake (2013, 2017).

Moss’s film work includes standout roles in Girl, Interrupted (1999), The Invisible Man (2020), Shirley (2020), and The French Dispatch (2021).

She made her Broadway debut in 2008 with Speed-the-Plow and earned a Tony nomination for The Heidi Chronicles in 2015.

Her recent projects include the 2022 Apple TV+ series Shining Girls, where she starred and directed, and the 2024 FX on Hulu series The Veil, playing an MI6 agent.

Accolades

Moss has won two Primetime Emmy Awards: one for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and another for Outstanding Drama Series as a producer for The Handmaid’s Tale in 2017.

She received six Emmy nominations for Mad Men (2009–2013, 2015) and one for Top of the Lake (2013).

Moss also secured two Golden Globe Awards, one for Best Actress in a Miniseries for Top of the Lake (2013) and another for Best Actress in a Television Series for The Handmaid’s Tale (2017).

Her performance in Mad Men earned her a Golden Globe nomination, and she has received two Screen Actors Guild Awards for ensemble work in the series.

In 2015, she was nominated for a Tony Award for her role in The Heidi Chronicles on Broadway.

Her work in independent films like Virgin (2003) earned her an Independent Spirit Award nomination, and critics have consistently praised her versatility, with reviews highlighting her ability to convey depth in roles across genres.