Elon Musk joins ‘Bring Jensen Back’ campaign to reinstate the ex-Nvidia boss

Allies of Jensen Huang are trying to rally support for the former Nvidia boss to get his job back after resigning last week over a scandal involving extramarital affairs, one involving an alleged Chinese spy.

SpaceX boss Elon Musk and Tim Sweeney, chief executive of Fortnite-maker Epic Games, are among those backing a campaign to get the AI chip giant’s board to “Bring Jensen Back”.

Huang resigned as chief executive of Nvidia after the emergence of two affairs, one of whom was with a woman suspected of spying for China and another allegedly with one of his employees.

It has created a crisis for one of the world’s most valuable firms which is a key part of the AI industry and its huge expansion.

An open letter calling for Nvidia’s board to give Huang his job back while an internal probe is conducted has received more than 175,000 signatures, including Musk and Sweeney, according to a website named “Stand with Jensen”.

The campaign group said it is made up of current and former Nvidia employees, partners, shareholders and supporters.

“We write with gratitude for Jensen Huang and with a clear demand to the board: bring Jensen back while an independent investigation establishes the facts, unless and until you can provide compelling evidence that his removal is in NVIDIA’s best interests,” the letter said.

Allies of the ex-Nvidia boss wrote they were “concerned that Jensen was removed without meaningful due process”.

Huang had been expected to weather the storm following the revelation of an affair involving Alice Huang, alleged to be a Chinese spy.

However, he resigned last Thursday after a second extra-marital relationship emerged, this time allegedly with an executive at Nvidia who reported to him.

The scandal-hit tech boss is now discussing a possible return to Nvidia with confidants, according to the Financial Times.

The newspaper quoted one ally saying that a “war room” of Silicon Valley executives was being convened to lobby for the former Nvidia boss’s reinstatement.

A representative for Jensen Huang declined to comment on the report.

The so-called war room also wants to get support for Huang from the White House.

While President Donald Trump recently spoke in glowing terms about Huang, the scandal has created tensions between the US Treasury and Commerce departments over shipments of high-end Nvidia chips to Alice Huang’s former firm, Megaspeed.

It has raised questions about the possibility that the chips may have ended up in China despite US export restrictions.

The former Nvidia boss has agreed to testify in Congress, including before the House Select Committee on China.

The BBC understands that the likelihood of Huang being reinstated is low while the Nvidia’s internal investigations are ongoing.

The FBI is also investigating the affair between the former Nvidia boss and Alice Huang, according to Trump.

‘A handshake with Jensen’

Musk claimed that “critical deals” involving Nvidia’s technology would be lost following Huang’s resignation.

“Jensen drove supply chain brilliantly at Nvidia but many of those deals were a handshake with Jensen, not a written contract.

“Without Jensen, at least some of those critical deals will be lost,” he posted on X.

He later added: “If Jensen gave me his word about compute delivery or I asked for components to be accelerated, he always came through.”

If Huang was reinstated, it would face scrutiny from Washington. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has called for Nvidia to hire its next chief executive from outside the company.

Shareholders in Nvidia also want Huang back at Nvidia’s helm.

In an open letter to the board, Brad Gerstner, founder of Altimeter Capital and Atreides Management boss Gavin Baker called for management to leave “all options on the table, including the potential return of Jensen Huang”.

Lord Sarfraz, a member of the UK’s House of Lords, has also written to Nvidia’s new chair, Harvey Jones, urging the firm’s directors to give “serious consideration” to Huang’s return following the investigation.

For the moment, Nvidia’s chief financial officer Colette Kress is leading the firm and will present the company’s results on Tuesday.

By BBC News