Embassy Launches American Corner Mtaani to Foster Innovation 

The U.S. Embassy in Nairobi announced the launch of American Corner Mtaani at the Kenya National Library Service, (KNLS).

This is the sixth addition to the growing network of American Corners in Kenya, joining established locations in Nairobi, Nakuru, Mombasa, and Lamu.

American Corner Mtaani will serve as a hub dedicated to fostering a community of innovation and promoting collaboration, particularly among diverse young Kenyan entrepreneurs and start-ups.

The facility was made possible through a generous partnership with the KNLS and $70,000 USD investment from the US.

Ambassador Meg Whitman, who spoke at the launch party, said the expanded network of American Corners follows through on a commitment to enhance people-to-people partnerships made when the White House hosted Kenya in May for a State Visit.

“American Corner Mtaani is here to support Kenya’s young people in bringing their innovation to life,” Whitman said.

“Let us open the doors and enable the greatest minds to take the Silicon Savanah to the next level. This space is a greenhouse for creativity, learning, and dialogue.”

The facility serves individuals from all backgrounds, said Shakaria Buckson, the embassy’s regional public engagement specialist, who oversees American Corners across East Africa.

“We want to meet people where they are and enable them to access resources and training to move closer to their career goals and aspirations,” Buckson said.

“I believe that many of my country’s greatest innovators, artists, and change-makers were shaped not by elite institutions but from having opportunities at the grassroots level to experiment and learn. American Corner Mtaani is designed for Kenyans who carry this same vision.”

The American Corner will provide the local community with access to a wealth of U.S. resources, including digital databases, speakers, and educational materials. It will host special programs focusing on the creative economy, entrepreneurship, leadership, technology, and cultural exchanges.

“The foundation of this collaboration is the belief that everyone should have equitable access to high-quality educational opportunities. American Corner Mtaani is concrete proof of our nation’s dedication to supporting its citizens,” stated Dr. Charles Nvizo, CEO of KNLS.

American Center Mtaani is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm and closed during Kenyan holidays.

The American Corner Mtaani offers cultural programs whose topics will include entrepreneurship, health, and education, led by American and Kenyan experts.

There is also Makerlab experience which explores a wide range of technology to bring ideas to life and eLibraryUSA which is digital collection of trusted resources giving access to real-time publications including top newspapers, magazines, journals and dissertations.

It also offers free internet access, Kanopy Films that have access to hundreds of documentaries on a variety of genres and information on U.S. colleges and universities with comprehensive information on U.S. higher education.