Emily Blunt Siblings: Inside the World of the Actress’ Siblings

Emily Blunt is a British actress born on February 23, 1983, in London, England.

She gained recognition for her role in The Devil Wears Prada and has since starred in various successful films, including The Young Victoria.

Emily has received several accolades, including a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award and nominations for an Academy Award and four British Academy Film Awards.

She is also known for her work with the American Institute for Stuttering and her marriage to actor John Krasinski.

Siblings

Emily has three siblings, namely Felicity, Sebastian and Susannah.

Felicity, the eldest, is a literary agent at Curtis Brown and is married to actor Stanley Tucci.

Sebastian, the youngest brother, is also an actor and has appeared in shows such as Doctors, Last Light and The Crown.

Susannah, the youngest sister, works as a veterinarian and is also an incredible opera singer.

Parents

Emily’s parents are Oliver Simon Peter Blunt and Joanna Blunt.

Oliver is a barrister, while Joanna was an actress who later became a teacher to focus on raising their children.

Joanna and Oliver have been supportive of Emily’s successful acting career, attending events with her and being present during award seasons.

Career

Emily’s career is characterized by her versatility and strong performances in various film genres, including drama, comedy, action and thriller.

Her early success in British television and stage productions paved the way for her breakthrough role in The Devil Wears Prada alongside Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.

This role established Blunt as a talented actress and led to more prominent roles in films like The Jane Austen Book Club and Charlie Wilson’s War.

Emily’s career continued to flourish with her portrayal of Queen Victoria in The Young Victoria, which earned her critical acclaim and a Golden Globe nomination.

She also starred in the science fiction film, Edge of Tomorrow, with Tom Cruise, showcasing her action skills and comedic timing.

Emily’s performance in the thriller, Sicario, was highly praised, further solidifying her reputation as a versatile actress.

In 2016, she took on the iconic role of Mary Poppins in Mary Poppins Returns, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress.

Emily also starred in the thriller “The Girl on the Train,” which was a box office success.

Her collaboration with her husband in the horror film, A Quiet Place, was a critical and commercial success, leading to a sequel.

Emily’s recent roles include Jungle Cruise with Dwayne Johnson, the thriller, Wild Mountain Thyme, and the action-adventure film, The English.

Throughout her career, she has demonstrated her talent and versatility, earning numerous accolades and establishing herself as a respected actress in Hollywood.

Personal life

Emily has been married to actor John Krasinski since 2010.

They have two daughters together, the first born in 2014 and the second in 2016.

Emily and Krasinski are known for keeping their children out of the spotlight, with Krasinski not posting about them on social media and the girls not accompanying their parents to red carpet events.

Emily has spoken about taking a break from her acting career to spend more time with her children, stating that she wants to be there for their daily routines and not miss out on important moments in their lives.

Despite their parents’ fame, her children are not particularly interested in their careers and are more excited about everyday activities like being taken swimming.

Emily has also been open about her struggles with stuttering as a child and her work with the American Institute for Stuttering to help children overcome the condition.