EPRA Orders Closure of Flooded Petrol Stations

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has directed owners of flooded petrol stations to immediately halt their operations to ensure public safety and maintain the quality of petroleum products.

This is in response to the ongoing heavy rains and subsequent flooding in various parts of the country.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, EPRA highlighted concerns regarding the integrity of Petroleum Underground Storage Tank (UST) systems, which could be compromised due to floodwaters or extended periods of heavy rain.

The authority noted that the presence of water in the Underground Storage Tanks affects the quality of Petroleum products which may lead to breakdown of motor vehicles.

“Any retail petrol station which has been flooded should temporarily remain closed and monitored. The retail stations should assess the extent of the flooding, clean up any debris and ensure the quality of its products before resuming operations,” reads the statement.

“Additionally, retail station owners should anticipate any potential environmental impact of the flooding and take appropriate measures to mitigate it.”

EPRA called on owners of petroleum retail stations to immediately communicate with relevant Government authorities or regulatory agencies to ensure compliance with any necessary protocols or regulations.

“The Authority remains available to offer any necessary assistance to ensure safety of the public and quality of Petroleum products,” said EPRA.

Heavy rains have flooded most parts of the country leaving more than 200 people dead. Thousands others are displaced as roads are impassable.

The military has joined in a search and rescue mission in a number of places.

Many are missing after being swept by the raging waters.