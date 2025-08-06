Eric Close Siblings: Get to Know Christopher and Randy Close

Eric Randolph Close, born on May 24, 1967, in Staten Island, New York, is an American actor, director, and writer best known for his roles in television series such as Without a Trace and Nashville.

Raised in a family that moved frequently during his childhood—first to Indiana, then Michigan, and finally settling in San Diego when he was seven—Close developed an early interest in acting.

His father, an orthopedic surgeon, and his mother, an artist, provided a supportive environment for his creative pursuits.

Close graduated from the University of Southern California in 1989 with a B.A. in communications and became a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity.

His passion for acting, which began with school stage performances, solidified after college, leading him to pursue a professional career in Hollywood.

Eric is the eldest of three brothers, with his younger siblings named Christopher Close and Randy Close.

While information about Christopher and Randy is limited, it is known that they grew up alongside Eric through the family’s relocations across the United States.

Career

Close’s acting career began in the early 1990s with a role in the Los Angeles theater production Rat Songs, which led to his first film roles in American Me (1992) and the TV movie Safe House.

His early television work included a stint as Sawyer Walker on the NBC soap opera Santa Barbara (1992–1993), earning him a Soap Opera Digest Award nomination for Outstanding Male Newcomer.

Close gained further recognition with roles in short-lived series like McKenna (1994–1995), Dark Skies (1996–1997), and The Magnificent Seven (1998–1999).

His breakout role came as FBI agent Martin Fitzgerald in the CBS drama Without a Trace (2002–2009), which ran for seven seasons and showcased his ability to portray complex, dependable characters.

Close also starred as Teddy Conrad in the ABC musical drama Nashville (2012–2017) and had a recurring role as Travis Tanner in Suits (2011–2015).

Beyond acting, Close has directed episodes of Without a Trace and Nashville, as well as Hallmark films like Christmas at Graceland (2018) and A Christmas Love Story (2019).

His film credits include American Sniper (2014) and Indivisible (2018), and he portrayed Coach Joe Kennedy in Average Joe, a film about a high school coach’s controversial public prayers.

Accolades

Close’s role in Santa Barbara garnered a Soap Opera Digest Award nomination for Outstanding Male Newcomer in 1993.

For his performance in the sci-fi series Now and Again (1999–2000), he was nominated for a Saturn Award in 2000 for Best Genre TV Actor.

The ensemble cast of Without a Trace received a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, recognizing the show’s collective strength.

Close’s directorial efforts, particularly for Hallmark’s Christmas at Graceland, contributed to the film becoming the network’s highest-rated Christmas movie in 2018.