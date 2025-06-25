Eric Drysdale Siblings: All About Rebecca Drysdale

Eric Drysdale, born on March 20, 1969, in New York City, is an American screenwriter, comedian, and 3-D photography enthusiast.

Raised with an early interest in writing and politics, Drysdale carved a niche in the entertainment industry through his work on some of the most iconic late-night comedy shows.

He resides in New York City with his family, maintaining a multifaceted career that spans television, live theater, and niche hobbies like collecting 1950s stereoscopic photography.

Siblings

Eric has one sibling, Rebecca Drysdale, an actress and comedian who has also made her mark in the entertainment industry.

Rebecca, like her brother, is recognized for her comedic talents, having performed in various comedic roles and contributed to the vibrant New York comedy scene.

While Eric’s career has leaned heavily into writing for television, Rebecca’s work has often focused on acting and live comedy.

Career

Drysdale began writing for The Daily Show with Jon Stewart from 2000 to 2005, contributing to coverage of the 2000 and 2004 U.S. elections and occasionally appearing on-screen.

His tenure there solidified his reputation as a sharp political satirist.

From 2005 to 2015, Drysdale wrote for The Colbert Report, where he also portrayed Bobby, the fictional stage manager, in on-screen sketches, including a memorable 2008 episode where his character was humorously “eaten” by Stephen Colbert.

He later joined The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (2015-2016) and Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (2016-2019), amassing over 1,500 hours of late-night television writing.

Beyond TV, Drysdale has written and produced live shows at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, including The Drysdales Present: A Comedy Show (2001), The Daryl Hall and John Oates Mumbo Jumbo Hour (2003), and The Chipperton Family Vocaltainers’ Shooby-Dooby-Dooby Hour (2004), the latter selected for the 2005 HBO U.S. Comedy Arts Festival.

He contributed to bestselling books like America (The Book) and I Am America (And So Can You!), and worked as a writer/producer for Comedy Central’s Night of Too Many Stars autism benefits and Kathy Griffin’s CNN New Year’s Eve specials.

Musically, Drysdale was a part-time member of the satirical country-rock band Tammy Faye Starlite and the Angels of Mercy from 2000, co-writing and performing songs, including a performance with Willie Nelson on The Colbert Report.

His 3-D photography collection was featured in the 2018 LACMA exhibit 3D: Double Vision, accompanied by an essay in the catalog, showcasing his eclectic interests.

Accolades

Drysdale has been nominated for 21 Emmy Awards, securing 10 wins for his writing on The Daily Show, The Colbert Report, and other projects.

His contributions to The Daily Show also garnered two Peabody Awards, two Television Critics Association Awards, and an ASIFA animation award.

Additionally, his live theater productions have been celebrated, with The Chipperton Family Vocaltainers’ Shooby-Dooby-Dooby Hour earning a spot at the prestigious HBO U.S. Comedy Arts Festival.