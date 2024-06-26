Eric Nam Siblings: Get to Know Brian and Eddie Nam

Eric Nam is an American singer, songwriter and television personality based in South Korea.

Since his debut in 2013, he has achieved significant success, being named GQ Korea’s Man of the Year in 2016, included on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia in 2017, and honored as one of YouTube Music’s Global Trending Artists on the Rise in 2019.

Nam was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, and graduated from Boston College in 2011 with a major in International Studies and a minor in Asian Studies.

He initially worked as a business analyst at Deloitte Consulting in New York City before deciding to pursue a career in entertainment.

Since his debut, Nam has released several EPs and albums, including Before We Begin in 2019, which marked a transition to a more global pop sound.

He has also hosted successful podcast shows, such as K-Pop Daebak w/ Eric Nam and I Think You’re Dope w/ Eric Nam.

In 2020, he released his fourth Korean EP, The Other Side, which saw commercial success in South Korea and other Asian countries.

Siblings

Eric has two younger brothers named Brian and Eddie Nam.

The brothers are very supportive of each other and have even appeared together at Eric’s hometown concert, where Brian “stole the show”.

The Nam siblings have also engaged in some epic rock-paper-scissors battles.

Career

Nam began his career in South Korea after finishing in the top 5 on the TV competition show Star Audition: Birth of a Great Star 2 in 2012.

He signed with B2M Entertainment and released his debut EP Cloud 9 in 2013, which included the lead single, Heaven’s Door.

Over the next few years, Nam released several more EPs and singles, including Ooh Ooh, Melt My Heart, I’m OK and Dream.

He also hosted the Arirang TV shows After School Club and The ASC After Show from 2013 to 2016.

In 2016, Nam released his second EP, Interview, which included the single, Cave Me In. This marked his first release aimed at the international market.

He was also named GQ Korea’s Man of the Year in 2016.

In 2017, Nam was included on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia list. He released his third EP Honestly in 2018, which debuted at #6 on the Billboard World Album charts.

That year, he was also named an Honorary Ambassador for the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Since then, Nam has continued to release successful EPs and albums, including Before We Begin in 2019 and The Other Side in 2020.

He has also appeared in films like Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation and hosted his own podcast shows.

Awards and accolades

Nam has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career.

In 2016, he was named GQ Korea’s Man of the Year, recognition of his growing influence and success in the entertainment industry.

The following year, he was included on Forbes’ prestigious 30 Under 30 Asia list, further solidifying his status as a rising star.

In 2019, Nam was honored as one of YouTube Music’s Global Trending Artists on the Rise, a testament to his ability to captivate audiences around the world with his music.

He has also been recognized domestically, winning the Best Newcomer Award at the 2018 Variety Grandma’s Restaurant in Samcheong-dong.

Nam’s talents have also been celebrated through awards for his television work, including the Best Couple award (with Solar) on the show We Got Married in 2016.

Additionally, he received the Golden Disc Award for Best R&B Song, underscoring his versatility as an artist.

Latest project

Nam’s latest album House on a Hill represents a significant shift in his artistic approach and perspective on success and happiness.

After achieving significant milestones in his career, including chart-topping albums and successful TV hosting gigs, Nam has reached a point where he is questioning the traditional notions of success in the music industry.

The album’s title track House on a Hill sets the tone, as Nam reflects on the idea that owning material luxuries like a lavish home does not necessarily equate to true happiness and fulfillment.

Through the lyrics, he challenges the fabricated and overly glamorized image of the music industry and celebrity lifestyle.

The album then takes listeners on a journey through the different phases of life, exploring themes of identity, loneliness, self-doubt, and the pursuit of genuine love and connection.

Songs like Don’t Leave Yet, Only for a Moment and I Wish I Wasn’t Me delve into these complex emotions and experiences.

Notably, Nam took on a more hands-on creative role in this album, writing and composing each track himself.

This artistic freedom allowed him to redefine success on his own terms and share a more authentic, vulnerable side of himself with his fans.