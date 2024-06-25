Kimber Lynn Eastwood Siblings: A Look at Clint Eastwood’s Family

Kimber Lynn Eastwood is the daughter of legendary actor Clint Eastwood and actress/dancer Roxanne Tunis born on June 17, 1964 in Los Angeles.

She has pursued a career in the entertainment industry, working as an actress, makeup artist, and film producer.

As an actress, Kimber has appeared in several films, including The Freeway Maniac, Absolute Power and Rapture.

She has also worked as a makeup artist, serving as the lead makeup artist for shows like Wheel of Fortune and Dog the Bounty Hunter, as well as her father’s film, The Mule.

In addition to her acting and makeup work, Kimber has produced several films since 2008.

Siblings

Kimber has six paternal half-siblings.

She has two brothers, Scott Eastwood and Kyle Eastwood.

Scott is an actor and model, while Kyle is a jazz musician.

Kimber also has four sisters, Francesca Eastwood, Morgan Eastwood, Kathryn Eastwood and Alison Eastwood.

Her sisters are all actresses, with Francesca and Alison also working as models.

Kimber’s siblings have all made appearances in films with their famous father Clint Eastwood over the years.

Despite growing up in different households, the Eastwood siblings have maintained a strong family bond.

Parents

Kimber’s parents are Clint Eastwood, her father and Roxanne Tunis, her mother.

Eastwood is an iconic American actor and filmmaker who has had a prolific and acclaimed career spanning over 60 years.

He came from a working-class family and had a religious upbringing, with his father being Presbyterian and his mother Mormon.

Eastwood got his big break starring in the TV western series, Rawhide, in the 1950s-60s, before achieving international fame playing the Man with No Name in Sergio Leone’s Dollars Trilogy of spaghetti westerns.

He went on to star in the popular Dirty Harry police thriller films in the 1970s-80s, cementing his status as a tough, no-nonsense leading man.

Eastwood has directed many of his own films, winning Academy Awards for Best Director and Best Picture for Unforgiven and Million Dollar Baby.

He has been praised for his versatility, directing acclaimed dramas like Mystic River, Letters from Iwo Jima and American Sniper in addition to his iconic action/western roles.

Eastwood has a net worth estimated at $375 million as of 2023, making him one of the wealthiest and most successful actors/directors in Hollywood history.

He has had a colorful personal life, with multiple marriages and children, though he has kept much of this private over the years.

Career

Kimber has had a diverse career in the entertainment industry.

She started out as a makeup artist, serving as the lead makeup artist for shows like Wheel of Fortune and Dog the Bounty Hunter, as well as working on her father Clint Eastwood’s film, The Mule.

Kimber has also pursued acting, appearing in several films over the years such as The Freeway Maniac, Absolute Power, Rapture and Crossed.

Since 2008, Kimber has added the role of film producer to her resume.

She has produced several films in different genres, including Rapture, Trew Calling, Heaven and Hell Collide and Paranormal Silence.

Despite having the famous Eastwood name, Kimber realized that it did not guarantee success.

She has leveraged her training and entrepreneurial skills to carve out her own path in the entertainment industry, working as a makeup artist, actress, and producer.

Personal life

Kimber has been married three times. Her first husband was Anthony Gaddie, whom she married in 1983.

They had one son together, Clinton Eastwood Gaddie, born in 1984. Kimber and Anthony divorced in 1990.

Kimber’s second marriage was to Douglas McCartney, but this was short-lived.

Since 2014, she has been married to her third husband, Shawn Midkiff, who is a producer and actor.

Kimber’s only child is her son Clinton Eastwood Gaddie, born in 1984 from her first marriage to Anthony Gaddie.