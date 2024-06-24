Andy Samberg Siblings: Get to Know Johanna and Darrow Samberg

Andy Samberg is an American actor, comedian and musician.

He is a member of the comedy music group The Lonely Island, known for their popular SNL Digital Shorts like Lazy Sunday, Dick in a Box and I’m on a Boat.

Samberg was a cast member and writer on Saturday Night Live from 2005 to 2012, where he gained fame for his comedic work.

After leaving SNL, he starred as the lead role of Jake Peralta in the police comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine from 2013 to 2021, for which he won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in 2013.

Samberg has also appeared in several films, including Hot Rod, the Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs series, That’s My Boy, Celeste and Jesse Forever, the Hotel Transylvania series, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping and Palm Springs.

Siblings

Samberg’s siblings are Johanna and Darrow Samberg.

While not much is known about the two, it is understood that Johanna is his older sister, and Darrow is his younger sister.

Career

Samberg’s career spans various aspects of the entertainment industry.

He began his career with the comedy group The Lonely Island, formed with Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone.

They created comedy videos and uploaded them on YouTube, gaining international recognition.

This led to Samberg joining Saturday Night Live (SNL) in 2005 as a featured player.

He appeared in numerous prerecorded sketches, including Lazy Sunday and Dick in a Box, which became viral hits.

Samberg’s film career includes roles in Hot Rod, I Love You, Man, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, That’s My Boy, Hotel Transylvania, Hotel Transylvania 2, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping and Palm Springs.

He also starred in the police sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Detective Jake Peralta, earning a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in 2014.

In addition to his television and film work, Samberg has also ventured into other creative pursuits.

He co-wrote the comic book series Holy Roller with Rick Remender, Joe Trohman, and illustrated by Roland Boschi.

Furthermore, Samberg hosts The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast with Schaffer, Taccone and Seth Meyers, discussing their SNL Digital Shorts.

Awards and accolades

Samberg has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career.

In 2022, he was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Short Form Animated Program for John and Sun-Hee.

Samberg has also been nominated for Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series for PEN15 in 2021, Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2019, Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for The Saturday Night Live 40th Anniversary Special in 2015, and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for Saturday Night Live in 2011 and 2007, winning the latter in 2007.

At the Golden Globes, Samberg won the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical award for Brooklyn Nine-Nine in 2014 and 2015.

He has also received nominations for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy in 2021.

Samberg has been recognized by the Critics Choice Awards, American Comedy Awards, Gotham Awards, Grammy Awards, Kids’ Choice Awards and People’s Choice Awards, among others, for his comedic work.

While he has received numerous accolades, he has also been nominated for a Razzie Award for Worst Actor for That’s My Boy in 2013.

Additionally, he has been nominated for various other awards, including the Satellite Award for Best Original Song for I’m On a Boat in 2010 and 2012 and the Sierra Award for Best Song for Finest Girl (Bin Laden Song) in 2016.

Samberg has also hosted the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2015 and co-hosted the Golden Globe Awards in 2019, further solidifying his status as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.