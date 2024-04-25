Erin Hamilton Siblings: The Resilience of the Hamilton Siblings

Erin Hamilton, born on August 14, 1968, in Los Angeles, California, is an American dance and electronic music singer.

She is the daughter of actress Carol Burnett and TV producer Joe Hamilton and has scored several hits on the U.S. Hot Dance Club Play chart.

Prior to her dance music career, Erin was a member of several jazz and blues-influenced bands and played at the House of Blues.

Her first solo single, a cover version of Gary Wright’s 1975 hit, Dream Weaver, was released in 1998.

Erin has also experienced personal tragedy, with the suicide of her girlfriend Tanya and the death of her sister, musician, writer and actress Carrie Hamilton, to cancer.

Siblings

Erin is the youngest of Carol Burnett’s three children, with her father being Joe Hamilton.

Her sister, Carrie Hamilton, was also an actress, musician, and writer, but died by suicide in 2001 at the age of 38.

Carrie had struggled with drug addiction and had been in recovery for several years before her death.

Erin’s brother, Jeffrey Hamilton, is her half-brother and is one of her father’s 11 children from his previous marriages.

Erin’s sister, Jody Hamilton, is also one of her father’s children.

She has described her family as being “very close” and has said that her mother and siblings have been a source of support for her throughout her life.

Career

Erin’s career in music began in her early twenties when she started performing with jazz and blues-influenced bands such as As Is and Komba Kalla.

These experiences helped her hone her vocal skills and stage presence.

In 1998, Erin transitioned to a solo career in dance and electronic music with the release of her disco version of Gary Wright’s Dream Weaver.

This single caught the attention of music lovers and set the stage for her future success.

Erin’s career continued to flourish with the release of her debut album, In the Name of Love, in 1999.

The album included hits like Satisfied and The Flame, which reached the top of the U.S. Hot Dance Club Play chart.

Her second album, No Regrets, followed in 2000, further solidifying her presence in the dance music scene.

Throughout her career, Erin has opened for renowned artists like Cher, Tina Turner and the B-52’s, showcasing her talent and versatility as a performer.

She has also released several successful singles, including Get Up, Charge It to the Game and Be with You, which have all reached the top of the U.S. dance chart.

Awards

Erin has not received any notable awards in the film or music industry.

However, she has been recognized for her contributions in other fields.

For instance, Erin was the Miss Golden Globe 1993, an honor given to a celebrity’s child who assists during the Golden Globe Awards ceremony.

Personal life

Erin has been married twice and has two sons.

Her first husband was Anthony ‘Trae’ Carson, with whom she had a son named Zachary, born around 1997.

After their divorce in 1998, Erin had a relationship with Tanya Sanchez, who died by suicide in 2001.

She then married Kurt West, with whom she has a son named Dylan, born around 2006 or 2007.

Dylan has resided in boarding schools and with family friends due to his mother’s issues with drug addiction.

In August 2020, his grandparents, Carol Burnett and her husband, petitioned for guardianship of him.