ESPN joins with WWE; to stream WrestleMania beginning in 2026

WrestleMania will be part of ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer streaming service starting in 2026 thanks to an agreement between World Wrestling Entertainment and ESPN.

The deal, announced Wednesday, includes two-night events such as WrestleMania and SummerSlam, plus other WWE premium live events including Royal Rumble, Survivor Series and Money in the Bank. WWE will produce the events for ESPN platforms, which will serve as their exclusive U.S. domestic home.

“WWE has an immense, devoted and passionate fan base that we’re excited to super-serve on our new ESPN DTC platform,” ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said. “This agreement, which features the most significant WWE events of the year, bolsters our unprecedented content portfolio and helps drive our streaming future.”

Also included is the opportunity for ESPN to stream WWE’s pre- and post-event shows for all premium live events.

“We are proud to reinforce the ‘E’ in ESPN at such an exciting juncture in its direct-to-consumer journey,” Mark Shapiro, president and chief operating officer of TKO, said in a statement. “WWE Premium Live Events are renowned for exactly the type of rich storytelling, incredible feats of athleticism and can’t-miss, cultural tentpole experiences that have become synonymous with ESPN. Through our UFC relationship, we have experienced firsthand how transformational an ESPN presence can be, and we know this will be an exceptional partnership at a time of great innovation for both companies.”

ESPN will launch its streaming service on Aug. 21 with a $29.99 per month price point and will keep the linear network’s name: ESPN.

The direct-to-consumer service will allow users to get all seven of ESPN’s domestic linear networks in addition to ESPN on ABC and several other streaming options.

The WWE events previously streamed on Peacock in 2025.

By ESPN