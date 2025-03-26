Ethiopia PM seeks new Tigray leader amid fears of war

In an effort to quell rising tensions in its troubled Tigray region, Ethiopia’s prime minister has said he will appoint a new leader in the area.

Tigray’s interim President Getachew Reda fled to the capital, Addis Ababa, earlier this month following a power struggle in the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which runs the region.

In a novel approach, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed asked Tigrayans to suggest who the region’s new leader should be via email.

The infighting has sparked fears that Tigray could return to the civil war that claimed an estimated half a million lives.

Prime Minister Abiy on Wednesday said Tigray’s leadership had failed to create the conditions for elections following the 2020-22 civil war which saw the TPLF battle Ethiopia’s federal government.

A peace deal stopped the gruelling conflict and led to the formation of an interim administration, which was tasked with running the region until elections were held.

Getachew was appointed to run the administration as part of the agreement, taking over from former leader Debretsion Gebremichael.

But two weeks ago, Debretsion led a TPLF faction which took control of the Tigray administration.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Prime Minister Abiy said that “taking into account the realities on the ground” it was “necessary to appoint a new president of the interim administration”.

Abiy invited the people of Tigray to suggest candidates for the position via email.

He also said the interim administration’s two-year mandate would be extended by another year.

Tigray has continued to face challenges since the peace deal was signed, including delays in demobilising TPLF forces and vast humanitarian needs.

Several countries including the US, UK and the European Union have warned about the recent power struggle, saying there must be “no return to violence”.

Amid these concerns, Abiy has acknowledged that the Ethiopian army is currently overstretched, given ongoing conflicts in the Oromia and Amhara regions. “My answer is peace,” he told the Ethiopian parliament last week.

The conflict in Tigray killed an estimated 500,000 people. All parties – including neighbouring country Eritrea, which backed the government – were accused of gross abuses, such as the mass killing of civilians and widespread sexual violence.

By BBC News