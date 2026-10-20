Ethiopian PM Abiy Praises Safaricom for Expanding M-Pesa Services

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has praised Safaricom for expanding telecommunications connectivity and mobile money services in Ethiopia, highlighting the growing role of M-PESA in improving access to digital financial services.

Speaking during Kenya’s Mashujaa Day celebrations in Eldoret on October 20, 2026, Abiy acknowledged Safaricom’s contribution to connecting millions of Ethiopians through its telecommunications network and enabling users to send money and make payments through M-Pesa.

The recognition underscores the growing significance of Safaricom’s Ethiopian operations as the company expands its footprint beyond its home market in Kenya.

Read: Safaricom Ethiopia revenue jumps 66% as customers approach 15 million

Safaricom Ethiopia has recorded substantial growth in customer numbers and mobile money adoption. In the financial year ended March 31, 2026, the company’s service revenue rose by 130.9 per cent year-on-year to ETB 15.9 billion, while its M-Pesa customer base more than doubled to 5.2 million.

The company has also continued investing in network infrastructure to expand access to reliable mobile connectivity and digital financial services across the country.

Safaricom launched commercial operations in Ethiopia in October 2022, entering a market where digital financial services have significant potential to support businesses, households and financial inclusion.

Abiy’s remarks highlight the increasing regional relevance of Safaricom’s technology and mobile money platforms as Ethiopia advances its digital transformation agenda.