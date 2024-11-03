Eugene Wamalwa Pulls DAP-K Out Of Azimio Coalition, Cites Leadership Disputes

Eugene Wamalwa, the leader of the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K), has announced that his party is leaving the Azimio Coalition.

The announcement was made on Saturday during a meeting he chaired in Webuye with Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) officials.

Wamalwa cited several reasons for the decision, including ongoing disagreements with Azimio’s leadership, specifically Raila Odinga.

“We are saying as DAP-K that we can no longer continue in a partnership with people who have become inconsistent with our values and have supported oppressive tax policies,” Wamalwa said, expressing his frustration.

He criticized some Azimio leaders for allegedly collaborating with President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Government, which, he argued, has made the coalition unpopular among Kenyans.

Wamalwa also mentioned concerns about the coalition’s support for Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment and accused ODM leaders of aiding President Ruto’s administration.

“When John Mbadi pushes for these taxes, it won’t just be Ruto’s doing,” Wamalwa pointed out, emphasizing his discontent with ODM’s involvement. “Ruto has managed to convert some of our ODM colleagues into allies.”

Following this announcement, Wamalwa revealed that DAP-K would immediately launch a nationwide campaign to recruit new members and prepare for the 2027 elections.

“We are going back to all 47 counties to kick off an aggressive recruitment drive,” he declared. The party plans to field candidates for all positions, from Members of County Assembly to the presidency.

He confirmed that he has been chosen as the DAP-K presidential candidate for the 2027 elections. “The party has entrusted me with the honor of carrying our flag in the presidential race on August 10, 2027,” Wamalwa said.

The split comes after months of tension within Azimio, as coalition principals repeatedly raised concerns about Raila Odinga’s alignment with President Ruto and the inclusion of ODM members in government roles. Wamalwa and other coalition leaders had previously urged ODM to step aside, but with no resolution, Wamalwa opted to withdraw DAP-K from the alliance.