Evan Goldberg Siblings: Getting to Know David Goldberg

Evan D. Goldberg, born on September 15, 1982, in Vancouver, British Columbia, is a Canadian screenwriter, film producer, and director.

Raised in a Jewish family in the Marpole neighborhood, Goldberg attended Point Grey Secondary School, where he met Rogen, forging a partnership that would shape modern comedy cinema.

He later studied at McGill University, honing his creative skills before diving into the entertainment industry.

Goldberg’s career spans writing, producing, and directing blockbuster films and television series, often blending irreverent humor with relatable storytelling.

Beyond filmmaking, he co-founded the cannabis company Houseplant with Rogen in 2019, showcasing his entrepreneurial spirit.

Evan has one brother, David Goldberg, who contributed drawings to the books Superbad: The Illustrated Moviebook (2007) and Superbad: The Drawings (2008), with some of his artwork featured in the end credits of the film Superbad.

Beyond David’s artistic contributions, little is known about his personal or professional life.

Goldberg’s career began in 2004 when he joined the writing staff of Da Ali G Show alongside Seth Rogen, marking the start of their prolific partnership.

The duo co-wrote and co-produced hit films like Superbad (2007), a coming-of-age comedy that grossed $170.8 million worldwide, and Knocked Up (2007), which earned $219 million.

Their collaboration continued with Pineapple Express (2008), The Green Hornet (2011), This Is the End (2013), which Goldberg co-directed, and The Interview (2014), a controversial comedy that sparked international attention.

Through their production company, Point Grey Pictures, named after their high school, they produced Neighbors (2014), Sausage Party (2016), Good Boys (2019), and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023).

Goldberg also ventured into television, developing Preacher (2016–2019) for AMC and serving as an executive producer on Amazon’s The Boys and its spin-off Gen V.

His work on The Simpsons episode “Homer the Whopper” (2010), co-written with Rogen, reflects his versatility.

In 2008, Goldberg and Seth Rogen won the Canadian Comedy Award for Best Writing in a Film for Superbad, cementing their status as leading comedic voices.

His work on This Is the End and The Interview garnered praise for innovative storytelling, while Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem received critical acclaim, earning $180 million globally.

His television projects, particularly The Boys and Gen V, have been lauded for their bold narratives, with Gen V securing a swift renewal after its 2023 debut.