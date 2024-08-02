Evan Peters Siblings: Getting to Know Andrew and Michelle Peters

Evan Peters, born on January 20, 1987, in St. Louis, Missouri, is an acclaimed American actor.

He debuted in the 2004 film Clipping Adam and gained fame for his roles in American Horror Story and as Quicksilver in the X-Men series.

Peters won a Primetime Emmy for Mare of Easttown and a Golden Globe for Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

He has also been recognized for his work in films like Kick-Ass and American Animals.

Siblings

Evan has two siblings, an older brother, Andrew Peters, and an older paternal half-sister, Michelle Peters.

The family moved from St. Louis, Missouri, to Grand Blanc, Michigan, in 2001, where Evan began pursuing acting.

Andrew and Michelle have largely stayed out of the public eye, with Michelle being noted for her supportive role in Evan’s life and career.

Career

Peters began his acting career with his film debut in Clipping Adam in 2004, which set the stage for future roles.

He gained visibility through appearances in the teen comedy Sleepover and a recurring role in the science fiction series Invasion from 2005 to 2006.

Peters’ breakthrough came with his role in American Horror Story, which premiered in 2011.

This anthology horror series, created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, featured Peters in various characters across multiple seasons.

Notable roles include Tate Langdon in Murder House, Kyle Spencer in Coven, and Jimmy Darling in Freak Show.

His performances in American Horror Story have been critically acclaimed, earning him several award nominations.

In addition to his television work, Peters portrayed Quicksilver in the X-Men film series, appearing in X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix.

His portrayal of Quicksilver was notable for its unique take on the character, particularly in the iconic slow-motion scenes that showcased Quicksilver’s super-speed abilities.

Peters also starred in Kick-Ass as Dave Lizewski, a high school student who becomes a superhero, and in American Animals, where he played one of the college students involved in a rare book theft based on a true story.

Also Read: Jesse Eisenberg Siblings: All About Hallie and Kerry Eisenberg

In recent years, his has continued to impress with his performances in critically acclaimed projects.

Peters starred alongside Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown, where his role as Detective Colin Zabel earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination.

His ability to tackle complex, dramatic roles was further highlighted in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, a Netflix series in which he portrayed the infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

This performance received widespread acclaim and earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Awards and accolades

Peters has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career.

Notably, he won a Primetime Emmy Award in 2021 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series for his role as Detective Colin Zabel in Mare of Easttown.

In 2023, he won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television for his portrayal of Jeffrey Dahmer in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Additionally, Peters has garnered nominations for various other awards, including the Critics’ Choice Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Satellite Awards, totaling 18 wins and 28 nominations throughout his career.

Personal life

Peters is currently dating Natalie Engel, a model and digital strategist based in New York City.

They first sparked romance rumors in April 2024 after being spotted together at Coachella, where they were seen cozying up during Lana Del Rey’s performance.

The couple went public with their relationship on June 16, 2024, at the Prada Spring/Summer 2025 Menswear Fashion Show in Milan, where they posed for photos hand-in-hand.

Natalie Engel, 27, graduated from San Diego State University in 2018 and works as a digital strategist at Klossy.

Although she maintains a public Instagram account with over 26,000 followers, she has not posted about her relationship with Peters.

Prior to Engel, Peters had high-profile relationships with actress Emma Roberts and singer Halsey.