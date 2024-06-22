Second Protester Evans Kiratu Succumbs to Injuries from Anti-Finance Bill Protests

A second protestor injured during the Thursday, June 20, demonstrations succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

Evans Kiratu, allegedly struck by a teargas canister in his groin during the protests, passed away on Friday, June 21.

Kiratu was taken to Kenyatta National Hospital by a group of well-wishers, where he was treated for severe injuries and internal bleeding.

One of those who helped transport Kiratu to the hospital, confirmed that Kiratu died around 12 p.m. on Friday June 21.

On Saturday, Kiratu’s family positively identified his body at KNH morgue and confirmed that a teargas canister hit their kin’s private parts.

“A Good Samaritan said he was hit by a teargas canister on his private parts and could not do anything,” Rachel Waithanje, Kiratu’s aunt, said.

His death marked the second fatality linked to alleged police actions during the protests.

Rex Masai, 29 a protester died after being shot by police on June 20 evening along Moi Avenue in Nairobi.

The incidents have sparked calls for action on the officer behind the shooting.

Police say they are investigating the incidents. A team from the Independent Policing Oversight Authority visited the scene of the shooting on Saturday as part of the probe. Police have denied the shooting and are trying to blame the protesters for the same.

The protests that swept across 17 regions of the country on Thursday were a response to the contentious Finance Bill, 2024.

Young Kenyans took to the streets in Nairobi, Kisumu, Mombasa, Eldoret, Nakuru, Kericho, Lodwar, Kilifi, Nyeri, Meru, Embu, Nanyuki, Kisii, Kakamega, Machakos, Taita Taveta, and Kiambu.

From early morning, demonstrators voiced their displeasure with the bill.

The protests, more intense than those on Tuesday, faced a harsh response from mounted police equipped with tear gas, batons, water cannons, and live ammunition.

As they clashed with the police, protestors chanted, carried placards, and sang songs of resistance.

The rallying cry, “Occupy Parliament,” echoed through the streets, but police forces ensured the crowds were kept away from the National Assembly.

Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome condemned the protestors’ actions, emphasising the importance of maintaining order.

“With respect to the Constitution stipulating the right of citizens to assemble, demonstrate and picket, the service will neither condone nor approve efforts to occupy critical government infrastructure or disrupt parliamentary proceedings,” he said.

The aftermath of Thursday’s nationwide protests was significant as at least 200 people injured and more than 100 arrested. An alliance of rights groups reported these figures, highlighting the scale of the unrest.