Every Fourth Wednesday of the Month to be Dedicated to Tree Growing Activities – Duale

The military says every fourth Wednesday of the month will be dedicated to tree growing activities.

Defense Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said by doing so, the Ministry of Defence is not only reaffirming its commitment to national security but also to environmental conservation and sustainable development.

“This is part of the broader National Landscape and Ecosystem Restoration Program, aligns with President William Ruto’s target of planting 15 billion trees by the year 2032,” he said.

He made the remarks when he hosted his colleague in the Environment Ministry Soipan Tuya at the Embakasi Garrison where they led troops in planting more than 30,000 trees in targeted spaces within the garrison.

He termed the move a significant stride towards environmental sustainability and national resilience.

Duale said the presence of Tuya at Embakasi Garrison underscored the vital intersection between environmental health and national security.

He told soldiers and officers of the critical role that the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) play in national development initiatives beyond their conventional duties.

“And the need to combat adverse effects of Climate Change that stands as threat to National and Regional Security,” he said.

The event at Embakasi Garrison was mirrored in KDF installations across the country, from the coastal bases in Mombasa to the highland posts in Nanyuki. Soldiers and officers from all units of the KDF participated planting thousands of trees and engaging in educational sessions about the importance of environmental stewardship especially in Isiolo and Nakuru counties which are areas assigned to the Ministry of Defence.