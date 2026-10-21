Every part of Kenya being developed through equitable transformation agenda, Kindiki says

The government is accelerating completion of development projects across the country as it initiates more in a bid to improve the lives of all Kenyans through the equitable transformation agenda, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has said.

The DP said every part of Kenya has reached in the rolling out of the transformational development agenda adding that the administration’s target is to uplift the lives of all citizens.

“This Government has put an end to the discrimination against different parts of Kenya. We have said that equality must be upheld and every part must be developed,” DP stated.

Speaking on Wednesday when he inspected development projects in Gatundu North Constituency, Kiambu County, the Second in Command said the development going on in the constituency and in the county, has been replicated in other areas of the country.

“What is being done in Kiambu is also being done in Meru and what is being done in Central Kenya is also going on in the Coastal region and other areas across the country. That is how we will build a better country where no citizen feels discriminated against or left behind,” he added.

Prof. Kindiki also assured residents that the government is correcting the development inadequacies in Gatundu North saying it is one of the constituencies that had lagged behind development-wise in Kiambu County.

“In the past, Gatundu North was left behind in matters of roads and development. We are addressing the historical inequalities that have caused some areas, including Gatundu North, to lag behind,” DP noted.

In line with this commitment, roads, including the 67-kilometre Thika–Magumu Road, which is one of the Mau Mau roads cutting through the constituency, has been revived and progressing to completion after being allocated 3.4 billion shillings.

The constituency has also benefitted from the affordable houses and modern markets programme. The Kanyoni ESP Market (65 million shillings) is 75 per cent complete, GatukuyuMarket (56 million) is progressing, while Kamwangi ESP Market (380 million) is also under construction.

“We want our mothers to have a decent place to conduct their businesses, away from the sun, dust and mud, and to move into a modern market where they can do business with dignity,” DP indicated.

The Mangu Technical Training Institute has also been assigned 320 million shillings for students’ hostels.

Further, 65 million shillings has been allocated to the constituency for the connection of 700 families through the last-mile electricity project.

With these and many more underway in the area and across Kiambu County courtesy of the government, Prof. Kindiki called on residents to be wary of those keen to mislead them through empty rhetoric.

“Anyone seeking votes who comes here should explain what they did for Gatundu North. Those who held leadership positions in the past must explain what they did for the people,” he said.

The Deputy President also affirmed the government’s determination to defeat the illicit alcohol menace which he said threatens the nation’s future.

“This time round, there is no escape route. We will come for you, we will find you, and we will deal with you. We will cripple your ability to manufacture, transport and supply drugs and dangerous, illicit and toxic brews. We will come for you, and we will disable your operations,” he warned.

Present were Gatundu North MP Njoroge Kururia, Thika Town MP Alice Ng’ang’a, local leaders among others.