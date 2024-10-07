Ex-African Games Champion Clement Kemboi Dies In Suspected Suicide

The 2015 African Games 3000m steeplechase champion Clement Kemboi is dead in a suspected suicide.

His decomposing body was found hanging on a tree.

Elgeyo Marakwet County Commissioner Peter Mulinge said the athlete’s lifeless body was suspended on a rope tied on a tree at St Patrick Boys High School grounds in Koisungur village in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on Monday morning.

Mulinge revealed that the discovery was made after the local chief alerted him to the presence of a body hanging from a tree with a rope.

“We received information from the area chief about the body of Clement Kemboi found hanging,” he said.

Police who visited the scene confirmed that Kemboi’s body had started to decompose, and his right leg had been partially eaten by dogs.

Mulinge further noted that the circumstances surrounding his sudden death were unclear as no note or indication was left behind to give a clue.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing, and the body has been taken to Iten Referral Hospital mortuary for a postmortem to determine the exact cause of death.

Kemboi, a 3000m steeplechase specialist, first made a name for himself in 2015 when, as a teenager, he won the Africa Games.

Six years later, he achieved international success by winning his first major circuit event at the 2011 Weltklasse in Biberach, clocking a personal best of 8:34.22 in the 3000m.

His steady rise continued as he impressed on the global stage in subsequent events.

His conquest in 2015 had him ranked 8th worldwide in the men’s steeplechase, even drawing comparisons to the legendary Ezekiel Kemboi.

In 2016, he set his personal best of 8:10.65 at the Doha Diamond League.

His sudden death in Iten has sent shockwaves through the athletic community, with leaders now gathering to address the tragic loss in due course.

His demise follows that of 2016 World Athletics U-20 800m champion Kipyegon Bett who succumbed to kidney and liver failure at the age of 26 at Tenwek Hospital in Bomet County where he had been admitted since Monday.

Elsewhere former marathoner Samson Kandie succumbed to Injuries at Real Hospital in Eldoret where he had been rushed after being assaulted by thugs at his home in Uasin Gishu County.

Cases of suicide have been on the rise in an alarming rate amid calls to address the menace.