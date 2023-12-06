Ex-convict Arrested While Fundraising to Change his Name in Lungalunga

Anti-terror detectives are holding a 39-year-old man who was found fundraising money at mosques to enable him to change his name in Lungalunga, Kwale County.

Paul Bachia Wangui is an ex-convict after he had been arrested in Mandera while trying to cross to Somalia in 2022 to join al Shabaab terrorists, police said.

He was arrested on Tuesday, December 5 in Vanga as he moved from one mosque to the other raising money to enable him change his name to Mohamed Bashir Wangui.

He had also changed his religion from Christianity to Islam in 2012. Locals called police on Tuesday to report he was looking for the money for the said mission.

He was later detained and questioned when it was established he had been arrested on October 21, 2022 in Mandera Town near the Kenya Somalia border while trying to leave the country.

He was later remanded for eight months and later freed. The local authorities warned him before he left Mandera.

Police said he had a fake affidavit at the time of his arrest.

He was later picked up by anti-terror detectives for grilling. Kwale is among the most affected areas by radicalism. There are elements of violent extremism in the area.

There are efforts to address the menace, which has affected development at large.