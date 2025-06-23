Ex-Minister Magugu widow in court over land fraud claim

Detectives domiciled at the DCI’s Land Fraud Investigations Unit arraigned the widow of former minister Arthur Magugu for allegedly acquiring land registration through false pretences.

Margaret Wairimu Magugu’s prosecution follows a complaint lodged by Wibeso Investment Limited, that sometime in the year 2021, the suspect fraudulently secured the registration of their parcel of land and transferred ownership to a company known as Marg Ridge Estate Limited.

Appearing before the Milimani Law Courts, Wairimu faced charges of obtaining registration by false pretences, forgery, and uttering a false document.

The case is set for mention on July 30, 2025.

Investigations were launched, and it was revealed that Wibeso Investment Limited has been the rightful owner of the piece of land since October 26, 1995, and that it has never sold, transferred, or relinquished any interest in the land.

It was further revealed that the suspect faked a receipt purporting to have paid a stand premium of Sh824,733 to the said parcel of land.

Based on the fake receipt, she transferred the parcel of land to Marg Ridge Estate Limited.

Further, a purported Notification of Approval (PPA2) shown as acquired from the County Government of Kiambu by Marg Ridge Estate Limited for subdivision, was also found to be forged.