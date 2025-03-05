Ex-Nyamira officials arrested over irregular hiring of 56 workers freed on Sh200,000 cash bail

Four of the nine senior Nyamira County staff were hauled to court Wednesday for abuse of office charges.

They were arraigned on the instigation of the Ethics and Any-Corruption Commission.

The suspects face various office abuse related charges before Chief Principal Magistrate Benard Ochieng.

One key suspect faced forgery charges after he used a fake law degree to secure employment at the devolved unit.

Those arraigned Wed were Peter Omwansa, Beatrice Siribah, Geoffrey Ogeto and Chadrick Maranga .

The other charge involved confering a benefit in relation to the irregular recruitment of about 56 staff to the public service board.

The offences were allegedly committed in 2016.

Some other suspects had since retired from the service.

Peter Omwansa and Beatrice Siribah were alleged to had directly involved themselves in the scandalous recruitment of the staff to the ministry of youth and gender…

Summons were issued for the five missing to appear before court.

Those in court were ordered to deposit Sh200,000 cash bail or Sh500,000 bond.

The matter comes up for a mention on March 5, 2025.

Maranga also denied forging a law degree from the University of Nairobi.

The current director of the sports docket, who was then acting chief executive in the department, was accused of improperly conferring a benefit to 43 staff members to be employed in his department.

The allegations date back to between June and November 2016, during the administration of the late Governor John Nyagarama.