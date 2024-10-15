Ex-police officer faces third trial over Breonna Taylor death

A former police officer in the US state of Kentucky is to go on trial for a third time over the death of Breonna Taylor, a black woman shot dead in her own home in 2020 during a botched raid.

Brett Hankison, 47, was part of a group of officers in the city of Louisville who broke into Taylor’s apartment on 13 March that year. Some 32 shots were fired at Taylor and her boyfriend, who survived the encounter.

Taylor’s death sparked racial injustice rallies across the US.

Mr Hankison has twice before avoided a conviction for allegedly violating Taylor’s civil rights. Jury selection in his new trial will start on Tuesday.

What happened to Breonna Taylor?

While Taylor, a 26-year-old nursing student, and her boyfriend Kenneth Walker, slept at her apartment in the early morning hours, officers wearing plain clothes executed a “no-knock” search warrant.

Authorities believed Taylor’s ex-boyfriend was using her home to hide narcotics.

Walker fired a single shot when officers knocked down the door because he said they did not announce themselves as police, and he thought they were intruders.

Another officer fired the shot that killed Taylor, but prosecutors said his use of deadly force was justified because Mr Walker had opened fire first, hitting a colleague of Mr Hankison.

During the altercation, Mr Hankison fired 10 rounds through Taylor’s window and sliding glass door. The bullets did not hit anyone, but entered the neighbouring property.

A subsequent police report contained errors, including listing Taylor’s injuries as “none” and saying no force was used to enter, when a battering ram had been used.

Taylor’s name was widely circulated during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality.

What happened in Hankinson’s previous trials?

Mr Hankison was sacked from Louisville Metro Police Department in June 2020.

He has not been convicted of any crimes. His previous federal case last year ended in a mistrial when the jury told the judge it could not reach a unanimous verdict.

The nine-day case revolved around whether the use of force by Mr Hankison had violated the rights of Taylor, Mr Walker and Taylor’s neighbours.

Mr Hankison admitted to the court that he could not see a target but believed a shootout was taking place, and acted to save his and his fellow officers’ lives.

He was previously tried by a Kentucky state jury in March 2022, and acquitted on three counts of felony wanton endangerment.

Other officers involved in the botched raid have faced charges as well.

Taylor’s family and Mr Walker have both received payouts from the city over the incident. A series of police reforms were also introduced in Louisville.

