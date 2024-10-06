Ex-police spokesman Owino makes comeback to govt, to head communication centre

Former police spokesman Charles Owino has been appointed Director General of the newly established National Communications Centre.

This is a new government entity formed to coordinate government communications.

Owino and a few former journalists and government officials have been building the centre to be based at Teleposta Towers with an aim of rolling out its activities in days.

The centre will coordinate all communication activities on a 24 hour basis using all forms of social media channels and even their website being created.

Owino’s appointment was made silently even as his term as the chairman of the Council of the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication ended.

The term came to an end last month and Silas Otieno Jonyo was appointed to replace Owino.

Insiders said Owino has the backing of State House to build his team.

There are, however reports of resistance from some government officials within the communication sector who feel the new centre is coming to take over their operations.

Owino and his team have been consulting widely on how they can make the centre more vibrant and effective in the wake of the Gen-Z protests, which have been blamed on a lack of proper communication.

Owino is a former police spokesman and ran for the governor’s post in Siaya in 2022 before he dropped out.

He was later reinstated to the civil service.

In the other appointments, president William Ruto appointed seven members to constitute a Selection Panel that will recruit the Vice-Chairperson and members of the Public Service Commission (PSC).

This is in line with the law that requires the PSC to consist of a Chairperson, Vice-Chairperson and members appointed by the President with the approval of National Assembly.

The seven members include Arthur Osiya, Oscar Eredi, Prof. Nura Mohammed, Grace Wairimu Kamau, Ruth Wambeti Ruraa, Nancy M. Butama, and Elizabeth Chesang.

Further, former Machakos Town MP Victor Munyaka was appointed as the Chairperson of the Kenya Animal Genetic Resource Centre for three years.

Ruto also appointed James Ndung’u Mureu as the chairperson of the Micro and Small Enterprises Authority for three years.

Donald Murgor’s term as the chairperson of the Water Resources Authority Board was extended to 2027. He was initially appointed in September last year to take over from Isaac Kuntai Kool.

Joseph Kipchumba will lead the National Mining Corporation until 2027 while Bishop Joseph Kagunda was appointed to chair the Board of the Anti-Doping Agency for three years.

The bishop was at the helm of the ACK Mt. Kenya West diocese for two decades before retiring.

In the appointment made in a Kenya gazette notice dated October 4, Chief Justice Martha Koome announced establishment of Dagoretti Law Courts, a Magistrate’s Court that is within the supervisory jurisdiction of Kibera High Court, with effect from October 1, 2024.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi appointed Prof Muchiri Ngatia to be a member of the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis (KIPPRA), for a period of three years, while his communication counterpart Margaret Ndungu named Daniel Kipkohei Rono as a member of the Board of the Communications Authority of Kenya, for a period of three years and Sella Ayimba and Ibrahim Sane to be members of the Board of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation, for a period of three years.

Health CS Deborah Barasa appointed Stephen Rolands Khisa Namusyule to be a member of the Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority, for a period of three years and Ibrahim Matende as a member of the Social Health Authority, for a period of three years while Irene Njenga will serve as a member of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Medical Research Institute, for a period of three years.

Water CS Eric Muuga named Abraham Cheruiyot to be a member of the Board of Directors of Lake Victoria North Water Works Development Agency, for a period of three years while mining’s Hassan Joho named Jawahira Hussein Haji and David Pkeu Kapelishwa, to be members of the National Mining Corporation, for a period of three years and Micah Ekusi Lore, Stephen Longoida Labarakwe to be members of the Board of the Kenya Fisheries Service.