Faith Ford Siblings: Getting to Know Devon O’Day

Faith Ford is an acclaimed American actress best known for her role as Corky Sherwood on the CBS sitcom Murphy Brown, earning five Primetime Emmy nominations.

She also starred in Hope & Faith and appeared in films like The Pacifier.

Ford has produced several projects and authored a cookbook titled Cooking with Faith.

She has been married to Campion Murphy since 1998 and has a sister, Devon O’Day, in the entertainment industry.

Ford has been diagnosed with Graves’ disease.

Siblings

Ford has one sibling, an older sister named Devon O’Day, who is also involved in the entertainment industry.

Devon is a radio personality, author, and television host, known for her work primarily in country music radio.

She has made a name for herself at various stations, including WSM in Nashville, where her engaging personality has allowed her to connect with listeners and contribute significantly to the country music scene through interviews and hosting events.

In addition to her radio career, Devon has made appearances on television, showcasing her versatility as a media personality.

She has also authored books, including cookbooks and children’s literature, further expanding her creative contributions to the entertainment world.

Career

Ford’s acting career began in the early 1980s, with roles in popular soap operas such as One Life to Live and Another World.

Her big break came when she was cast as Corky Sherwood in the CBS sitcom Murphy Brown.

Ford’s portrayal of the sweet, naive reporter earned her five Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

After Murphy Brown ended, Ford continued her television work with roles in Maggie Winters and The Norm Show.

One of her most notable post-Murphy Brown roles was as Hope Shanowski in the sitcom Hope & Faith, co-starring Kelly Ripa.

The show ran for three seasons on ABC.

In addition to her television work, Ford has appeared in several films, including the comedy The Pacifier alongside Vin Diesel.

Throughout her career, she has made guest appearances in various TV series, such as Killing It and Night Court.

Ford has also ventured into producing, working on projects like the TV film Maggie.

In 2002, she authored a cookbook titled Cooking with Faith, showcasing her culinary skills.

Ford's standout performance in Murphy Brown earned her five Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

She has been married to screenwriter Campion Murphy since 1998 and in 2002, revealed that she had been diagnosed with Graves' disease, an autoimmune disorder affecting the thyroid.

Awards and accolades

Ford has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career.

She is best known for her role as Corky Sherwood on the CBS sitcom Murphy Brown, for which she earned five Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

Additionally, Ford received two consecutive Golden Globe Award nominations for her performance on the show.

Beyond Murphy Brown, Ford starred as Hope Shanowski in the ABC sitcom Hope & Faith, further establishing her reputation in television comedy.

Throughout her career, she has accumulated a total of 2 wins and 18 nominations across various awards, reflecting her talent and impact in the entertainment industry.

Personal life

Ford has been married to writer and director Campion Murphy since June 27, 1998.

This is her second marriage; she was previously married to Robert Nottingham from 1989 until their divorce in 1996.

Although Ford has expressed a desire to have children, she faced fertility challenges, including the use of surrogates.

As of now, she does not have any children. Ford has remained open about her personal journey regarding motherhood and has kept her spirits up despite the difficulties she encountered.