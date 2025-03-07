Family seeks justice for police commander killed in presidential convoy coverage in Embakasi

The family of a police traffic commander who died in an accident has decried the lack of investigations into his death.

Chief Inspector Nicholas Aguk Oballa, the base commander at Embakasi Police Station in Nairobi reportedly passed away as he was working to facilitate the presidential convoy at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

He was knocked on February 7 as he controlled the motorcade to the airport and as president William Ruto flew to Tanzania.

According to the family, he was knocked down by a defiant motorist as he was ushering the presidential entourage into the VIP wing of the airport.

His family alleges that the entire presidential motorcade harshly and inconsiderately passed the injured officer, who had been hit by a defiant driver.

“Where the base commander is stationed to usher the president as the last man into the airport, there is a police rider in between. So this defiant vehicle defied the order of the first police officer,” said Oballa’s cousin Dixon Mbori Aomo.

“As the rider in between, Mzee, by instinct, I am imagining he felt that this guy was going to create some chaos in the motorcade. So then he went into the road to stop this vehicle, which allegedly ran over him and went. In our understanding, that is a guarded area with CCTV cameras.”

The family says no details of the vehicle nor its occupants have been disclosed for four weeks now.

“We are worried as a family that in a presidential motorcade, where we have an officer who has served for close to 30 years, such an accident would take place without noticing the vehicle that was involved and, secondly, without anybody bothering to at least check on what had happened so that keen and immediate attention could be given to the victim,” Oballa’s son Vickins Bondo stated.

“When we demanded an explanation, we were told that the CCTV cameras were showing blurred images.”

The apparent inaction by the relevant departments has raised suspicions of a potential cover-up.

“That he was ridden into the hospital without his trousers. He was in full combat, but only the top; he was in his inner pants. The trousers were allegedly taken off—I don’t know for what reason. When we went to the police station to clear his possessions, we were told that they had washed the trousers, taken them to a laundry, and we were given all his uniforms already cleaned,” Aomo stated.

“There is some cover-up in this accident. We are not seeing clarity, we are not seeing any report given to us, and that is what is bringing a lot of suspicion in the family—that maybe somebody knew what was happening. So, there needs to be clarity on whether there was a conspiracy to eliminate him from his workplace. And if there was no conspiracy, then the Embakasi Police Station, traffic headquarters, and all relevant security apparatus should be able to explain to the family what exactly transpired.”

So far, the Director of Public Prosecutions, together with the Inspector General, have confirmed receipt of the complaint.

He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries three days later, officials said.

The driver of the killer car was later arrested and arraigned as investigations go on.